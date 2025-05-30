Shiva Rajkumar defends Kamal Haasan amid language row: ‘He has already contributed a lot to Kannada cinema’

Kamal Haasan recently found himself at the centre of a controversy following his remark that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life. Now, Shiva Rajkumar, who attended the Thug Life audio launch, has also addressed the controversy. (Also Read: Shiva Rajkumar reveals he shot a film while undergoing chemotherapy: ‘I was worried about hair loss’) Shiva Rajkumar defended Kamal Haasan for his remark 'Kannada is born out of Tamil'.

Shiva Rajkummar responds to Kamal Haasan's Kannada row

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru on May 28, Shiva said, "Kamal Sir has always spoken highly of Kannada and has expressed great admiration for Bengaluru. He speaks with pride about our city. We’ve grown up watching him, and I’ve been a die-hard fan of Kamal Sir for years. Some might say, ‘How can you call yourself a fan of Kamal Haasan and not your father?’ Father is family. But Kamal Sir is different. He’s not just a star — he’s been a true inspiration to me. Like each of you may have a favourite actor, for me, it’s always been Kamal Sir. He understands exactly what the audience needs, and I truly believe he always delivers."

He added that it was a matter of pride to be invited to the Thug Life audio launch as the chief guest and questioned why people hadn’t raised the issue at the time, instead choosing to remain silent. He emphasised that love for Kannada shouldn’t surface only when someone speaks up — it should be consistent and heartfelt at all times. Addressing media channels specifically, he added that support for the language shouldn’t be limited to public events; the same passion should be reflected throughout the year.

Shiva Rajkumar further questioned, "Our commitment to Kannada must be lifelong. If needed, I’m ready to fight — even give my life — for Kannada. Speaking highly of Kannada in front of cameras isn't enough. Actions matter more than words. What have you done for Kannada cinema? Have you given opportunities to newcomers? If we truly want Kannada to grow, it’s our duty to support it in every way possible. Please don’t misunderstand why I’m saying all this. Ask your own conscience — is what I’m saying right or wrong? The answer will be clear. As for Kamal Sir, I don’t need to comment further — he’s already contributed a lot to Kannada cinema."

Kamal Haasan reacts to the controversy

Kamal faced backlash for his remarks, and the Kannada film body even demanded an apology, stating that if he did not apologise, Thug Life would not be released in Karnataka. Responding to the controversy, Kamal said, "What I said was said out of love, and a lot of historians have taught me language history. I didn't mean anything. Tamil Nadu is a state where a Menon has been our Chief Minister, where a Reddy has been our Chief Minister, a Tamil has been our CM, and a Kannadiga Iyengar has been our CM," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that politicians are not qualified to speak on matters of language — including himself. In his view, such in-depth discussions should be left to historians, archaeologists, and language experts who are better equipped to handle the subject.

About Thug Life

The gangster drama marks Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s reunion after 38 years. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Ali Fazal, Silambarasan TR, and others in key roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on 5 June.