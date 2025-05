Kamal Haasan must apologise for his comments or Thug Life will not be screened in Karnataka: KFCC

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) said on Thursday that it will not allow the release of Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life in Karnataka unless he issues a public apology by May 30 for his controversial remark about the Kannada language. (Also read: Police complaint filed against Kamal Haasan by pro-Kannada organisation for hurting sentiments) Kamal Haasan is facing backlash for his comments on the Kannada language. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI)

‘What he did was wrong’

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the stakeholders from the industry, KFCC president M Narasimhalu, said the chamber office bearers are trying to meet and talk to him.

"Many Kannada groups have demanded a ban on his movie. So, we met and discussed the matter, and we've decided that he should apologise. We agree that what he did was wrong, and we are trying to meet and talk to him," said Narasimhalu.

‘We have no sympathy for Kamal Haasan’

KFCC former president Sa Ra Govindu said if the actor doesn't apologise by tomorrow, KFCC will not allow the film to be released here. "We have no sympathy for Kamal Haasan. If he does not issue a public apology today or tomorrow, we will support Kannada activists and will protest fiercely. Under no circumstances will we allow the film's release unless he apologises publicly," said Govindu.

Actor Jayamala, who headed KFCC between 2008 and 2010 said, "Whenever there is a language controversy, all Kannadigas must unite -- that is our duty. Whether Kamal Haasan spoke knowingly or unknowingly, his statement was wrong. Kannada was not born out of Tamil."

She also said there is nothing wrong in expressing regret for a mistake instead of trying to justify it. "We are trying to talk to him and help him understand that his words were deeply hurtful to Kannadigas. It is his moral responsibility to apologise," she added.

The actor's recent statement claiming that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life has sparked widespread outrage among pro-Kannada groups and cultural organisations.

The actor went on to clarify that his remarks on Kannada were said out of love and that "love will never apologise."

(With inputs from PTI)