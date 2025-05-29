Police complaint filed against Kamal Haasan by pro-Kannada organisation for hurting sentiments

Pro-Kannada organisation, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police against actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday. Objection has been raised against him for his recent remarks at the audio launch of his upcoming film Thug Life in Bengaluru, where he claimed that 'Tamil gave birth to Kannada'. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan breaks silence on Kannada-Tamil row, says historians have taught him language: ‘Love will never apologise’) Kamal Haasan's statement on Kannada while promoting his upcoming film Thug Life offended many.(PTI)

Police complaint on Kamal Haasan

According to PTI, the outfit, led by Praveen Shetty, lodged a complaint at the RT Nagar police station in Bengaluru, demanding legal action against the actor. In the complaint, the organisation alleged that the actor's "controversial statement" has not only hurt Kannadigas' sentiments but also sown seeds of poison between them and Tamils and insulted them.

"Every time a new Tamil movie is released, they have been constantly hurting the self-respect of Kannadigas. Such statements have been made continuously and have further disrupted peace and order between Kannadigas and Tamils," the complaint further alleged, as per the news agency.

"We have received a complaint. But no FIR has been registered yet. We are seeking a legal opinion, and accordingly, we will take further action in the matter," a senior police officer said.

The actor's comments have sparked outrage among several pro-Kannada outfits. They staged protests against Kamal in various parts of the state, including Belagavi, Mysuru, Hubballi, and Bengaluru. Activists have also burned Kamal's posters at Belagavi and a few other places and raised slogans against him. They have even threatened to obstruct the screening of his film Thug Life in the state if he fails to issue an apology.

What did Kamal Haasan say?

While promoting Thug Life in Karnataka on Sunday, Kamal said, “Uyire Urave Tamizhe (My life and my family is Tamil language),” adding, “Actor Shivarajkumar is my family living in another state. That’s why he is here. That’s why when I started my speech, I said, my life and my family is Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil. So you are included in that line.”

Kamal refused to apologise and told reporters his statement was made ‘out of love’ recently. He said, “I think what I said was said with a lot of love. Historians have taught me the language history...I didn't mean anything. And let me tell you, Tamil Nadu is a place which has been open.”

He added, “Let's leave all these very in-depth discussions to historians, archaeologists and language experts. If you look at it from the northern point of view, according to them it is right, if you look at it from Thenkumari (south), then what I say is right. There is a third angle to it-- the scholars, the language experts. This is not an answer, an explanation. Love will never apologise.”