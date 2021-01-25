Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-film Ayalaan wrapped up, see pics

The shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s long-delayed science-fiction film has been finally wrapped up. The makers celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake. It is tipped to be Tamil cinema’s first alien invasion story.

It is believed to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character. The film has been directed by Ravi Kumar.

Amidst rumours that the project was shelved over a year-and-a-half ago, it went on the floors in February last year.

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens towards the end of this year. Isha Koppikar, who returns to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in the movie.

Talking about her character, Isha had told Times of India: “It’s a femme fatale role, something that I’ve always been waiting for. It is full of action, and I love the Lara Croft kind of roles. I think I have that kind of a strong image and this role falls completely in my scheme of things. I always believe that there cannot be an effective protagonist without a strong antagonist. In this, Sivakarthikeyan is the protagonist and I am the antagonist. For me, it is a fantastic opportunity; especially an actress gets to play such a role opposite such a huge star.”

Ravikumar had spent over a year on the film’s pre-production. The film took a lot of time to materialise due to the exhaustive research work.

It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he decided to forego his remuneration for the project. He also confirmed that he will reunite with Ravi Kumar for another project to make up for the time lost on this project.

Last seen on screen in superhero film Hero, Sivakarthikeyan currently awaits the release of upcoming dark comedy, Doctor.

