Mohanlal unveils title of Keerthy Suresh’s Malayalam film Vaashi

Actor Mohanlal on Monday took to Twitter to unveil the title poster of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Malayalam film Vaashi. The project, which will be produced by Keerthy’s parents, also stars Tovino Thomas. It will be directed by Vishnu G. Raghav.

“Launching the movie title of my dear friend Suresh Kumar's - Revathy Kalaamandhir’s next venture VAASHI. I wish Suresh, @KeerthyOfficial, @ttovino, Vishnu G Raghav, and the Team of VAASHI the very best (sic),” Mohanlal tweeted.

Launching the Movie Title of My Dear Friend Suresh Kumar's - Revathy Kalaamandhir’s next venture VAASHI.



I wish Suresh, @KeerthyOfficial, @ttovino, Vishnu G Raghav, and the Team of VAASHI the very best!

#RevathyKalaamandhir #VaashitheMovie #UrvashiTheatresRelease pic.twitter.com/WARxxTFaMr — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 25, 2021





Last seen in Miss India, Keerthy has begun shooting for her upcoming Telugu project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata from Monday. During the promotions of her last release Miss India, Keerthy revealed in a media interaction that she’s excited to be working with Mahesh Babu for the first time.

“I am happy about teaming up with Mahesh Babu sir for the first time. I’m super excited,” Keerthy said.

She also confirmed that apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, her upcoming releases include Good Luck Sakhi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

In Tamil, it was recently announced that Keerthy has signed a project titled Saani Kaayidham, which also stars filmmaker Selvaraghavan in a crucial role.

Tipped to be a crime-thriller, Dhanush had unveiled the first look poster of Saani Kaayidham recently. The poster shows Keerthy and Selvaraghavan seated in a squatting position and they look completely battered and bruised. It appears as though they have been nabbed by the cops.

The film, being directed by Arun Matheswaran, will see Keerthy and Selvaraghavan on the run after committing a major crime. This project marks Selvaraghavan’s acting debut in a full-length role. The project is slated to go on the floors soon and it will hit the screens next year.

