Shruti Haasan performs grihapravesh puja as she moves into her new home in Chennai. See pics

Last year, when Farah Khan met Shruti Haasan in Mumbai, the actor had given the filmmaker a tour of her beautiful and gothic residence in the city. This year, the actor has managed to get herself a new house in Chennai, closer to her hometown. On Monday, Shruti shared glimpses of the traditional grihapravesh ceremony at her new home. (Also read: Step inside Shruti Haasan's gothic home featuring alter ego Fiona, ‘chaku’ gifted by dad Kamal Haasan, duck collection)

Shruti moves into new home in Chennai

Shruti Haasan has moved into her new home in Chennai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shruti was seen sitting on the floor of her new residence, participating in the puja. The pictures showed sweets arranged for the celebration and the keys to her new home. The pictures were shared by her fan pages on Instagram. A paparazzi page also shared pictures from Shruti's new house.

“Shruti Haasan steps into a beautiful new chapter! The actor-musician celebrates her new Chennai home with a traditional griha pravesh puja, surrounded by love, blessings, and fresh beginnings,” read the caption.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shruti's Mumbai home tells the story of her passion for music, her love for gothic and rustic decor, and large spaces. The living room, divided into three sections, including a music room, sitting area, and dining area, boasts unpainted walls, high ceilings, large windows allowing natural light to seep in, vibrant paintings, warm ambient lighting, and plants to brighten up the space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shruti's Mumbai home tells the story of her passion for music, her love for gothic and rustic decor, and large spaces. The living room, divided into three sections, including a music room, sitting area, and dining area, boasts unpainted walls, high ceilings, large windows allowing natural light to seep in, vibrant paintings, warm ambient lighting, and plants to brighten up the space. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A space dedicated to her collection from around the world and personal trinkets collected by her features a chaku/knife gifted by Kamal Haasan, ducks collected from her travels, books, posters, disco balls, and anime figurines. The space dedicated to her music is filled with instruments she loves to play, including a guitar decorated with a gas mask, a piano, and her alter ego, Fiona.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the video, Shruti gave a peek inside her spacious kitchen, where she loves cooking food, and the living room, where she entertains guests and spends her time creating music and other content.

About her future projects

Last seen in the 2025 Mani Ratnam film Thug Life, Kamal has a film with Rajinikanth lined up, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He also has a film with the fight-master duo Anbariv. Shruti last starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie in 2025 and in a special number in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor this year. She has Aakasamlo Oka Tara and Train lined up for release.