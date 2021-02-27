Shruti Haasan shares lovely pictures with 'daddy dearest' Kamal Haasan
- Shruti Haasan has shared a few adorable pictures with her superstar father Kamal Haasan on Instagram.
Actor Shruti Haasan’s new pictures with her father Kamal Haasan have won over the internet. She shared three pictures of them together, which also include a cool mirror selfie.
"Daddy Dearest," she captioned the post. In the pictures, Shruti can be seen wearing a black shirt while Kamal Haasan can be seen in a light brown full-sleeved tee and khaki pants.
Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in Telugu film Krack and Netflix original anthology Pitta Kathalu, will soon begin work on Prabhas’s Salaar. The film marks the maiden collaboration of director Prashanth Neel (of KGF fame) and Prabhas. Shruti Haasan has been signed as the female lead in the film.
The project was officially announced last December with a poster. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar. The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.
Shruti also has Tamil film Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi. She is also busy with her independent music career. Not long ago, she took a sabbatical from cinema to focus more on singing.
Not long ago, Shruti’s comments about commercial films following an interview were misinterpreted and it allegedly appeared as if she didn’t enjoy being part of commercial films like Gabbar Singh and Race Gurram, two of the biggest successes in Shruti’s career. Shruti took to Twitter to clarify her stance on southern films.
“Certain Telugu publications have misinterpreted a quote from a national interview I gave and are writing articles that are untrue. Just to clarify I am extremely proud of having been a part of films like Race Gurram and Gabbar Singh- GS with Pawan Kalyan Garu was life changing (sic),” she wrote.
“Being a part of the Telugu and South Indian film industry is a part of my heart, truly. That interview was given in context to the Hindi films I did and perception of north VS south in Indian films which in itself I’ve never liked - hope that clears things up for everyone (sic),” she added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shruti Haasan shares lovely pictures with 'daddy dearest' Kamal Haasan
- Shruti Haasan has shared a few adorable pictures with her superstar father Kamal Haasan on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram teaser released; Movie to stream on Netflix
- Dhanush's upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram skips the theatres for an OTT release. The movie is set to stream on Netflix India and the teaser has been released.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil actor Suriya tests negative for coronavirus
- Suriya has tested negative to Covid 19. His producer friend Rajsekar Pandian tweeted to share the news. Ealier this month, the actor had tweeted to inform that he had contracted the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddharth hits back at Twitter user who dubbed him 'school drop out'
- Actor Siddharth, of Rang De Basanti fame, had a heated exchange on Twitter with a person who abused him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio, see pics
- Rajinikanth paid a visit to Ilayaraja’s new music studio in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch R Ashwin groove to hit number Vaathi Coming from Vijays's Master
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nidhhi Agerwal shocked as fans build temple in her name, see pics
- Nidhhi Agerwal was in for a shock when she came to know that her fans in Chennai had built a temple in her name. She has done only two films in Tamil so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush's Karnan to hit theatres on April 9. See new poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kutty Story movie review: Anthology with quirky ideas but problematic execution
- Kutty Story is a cocktail of love stories with some quirky twists. Except for Nalan’s refreshing short on male insecurity in a marriage, other shorts come across as promising but never work wholesomely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Care of Kaadhal movie review: Charming and faithful remake of C/O Kancharapalem
- Care of Kaadhal is one of those films that leave you with a rewarding experience only if you’ve patiently waited for the end, and the way the stories culminate makes for a moving experience.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suriya returns home after Covid-19 diagnosis, brother Karthi shares update
- Suriya, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has returned home and will self-isolate for a few days. His brother, Karthi, shared the update on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan shares a throwback pic with Sanjay Dutt
- Actor Ramya Krishnan has shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt from the time they did Khalnayak together. Incidentally, Thursday is also Sanjay and his wife Maanayata's wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karthi is nearly unrecognizable in this throwback pic from college, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush performs Bhoomi poojan for new house, Rajinikanth attends. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashii Khanna: I always had this image of the south film industry as only known for dancing and singing but I was really wrong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox