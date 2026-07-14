Shweta Mohan breaks down on stage at Ilaiyaraaja concert after S Janaki's death; says ‘don't hurt me further’ to trolls

Legendary singer S Janaki’s death at 88 on July 11 in Mysuru has left a void in the film industry. Her funeral on July 12 was attended not just by her family, but also by fans and many from the fraternity. However, since then, those who couldn’t make it have been targeted by trolls, including singer Shweta Mohan.

Shweta Mohan breaks down at Ilaiyaraaja concert

Shweta Mohan broke down crying at Ilaiyaraaja's concert over S Janaki.

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Shweta, who performed at Ilaiyaraaja’s London concert on July 11, broke down on stage during her performance. She took a break from singing and could be seen gathering herself in videos circulating on social media before continuing. Those who attended the concert also commented that Shweta was tearing up over Janaki’s death, and Ilaiyaraaja remained patient, letting her take her time.

Posting videos of her performance on Instagram, including moments where she broke down. Shweta explained why she didn’t attend Janaki’s funeral. “So many people are asking me why they didn't see me at Janaki Amma's funeral ... Because I was part of Raja sir's concert in London and we became a fortunate group of people who paid musical homage to her just hours after she left us,” wrote the singer.

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Shweta Mohan reveals she spoke to Janaki before her death

{{^usCountry}} “I don't think I need to explain to the world how difficult it felt to not be able to go see her one last time and take her blessings. To sing through numbness and trying to complete a given assignment of singing songs that were her classics, the reality sinking in more n more with every line being sung,” she further explained. Shweta then stated that she spoke to Janaki one last time while Janaki was in the ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don't think I need to explain to the world how difficult it felt to not be able to go see her one last time and take her blessings. To sing through numbness and trying to complete a given assignment of singing songs that were her classics, the reality sinking in more n more with every line being sung,” she further explained. Shweta then stated that she spoke to Janaki one last time while Janaki was in the ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

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The singer ended her note with, “And for all who questioned me with 'nakkal' (mockery), pls know it's a very difficult time emotionally. So, please don't hurt me further.” Fans left supportive messages under her post, with one of them commenting, “We were there at the concert, and we saw how broken you were.” Another wrote, “So much respect to you for holding it together. Cannot imagine how you kept your voice steady.”

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After news of Janaki’s death broke, Shweta paid her homage on Instagram. “My Queen Janakiamma is no more…I have lost a piece of my heart and a portion of my musical soul. I loved her deeply,” she wrote, adding, “I don’t think I can ever recover from this loss. It was very difficult to sing at the concert today after hearing the news that she is no more. But I will learn to turn this pain into a celebration of her life and her work.”

Janaki was hospitalised before she died of a cardiac arrest on July 11. Her last rites were held with state honours.