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Sibi Sathyaraj meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay days after defending his decision to assign Rajmohan in film ministry. See pics

Sibi Sathyaraj congratulated Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and said that his humility, warmth, and simplicity have remained the same over the years.

May 20, 2026 07:50 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor Sibi Sathyaraj is all praise for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. The actor shared a couple of pictures from their most recent meeting, in which the two smiled and posed. Sibi has been a vocal supporter of Vijay and also came to his defence after his decision to appoint Rajmohan for the film ministry was questioned last week. (Also read: Vishal questions Tamil Nadu CM Vijay over assigning Rajmohan as Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act)

What Sibi shared

Sibi Sathyaraj posted a picture with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.

Sibi shared the pictures on his X account and wrote, “Super happy to have met our Honourable Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ. Anna today to congratulate him on his massive victory in the TN 2026 elections."

He added, “Having had the privilege of knowing him for almost two decades, I can proudly say that his humility, warmth, and simplicity have remained the same throughout all these years. Wishing him good health, continued success, and a bright future for our state. Thank you so much for your time, dear Anna.”

Sibi defended Vijay

This is not the first time that Sibi has cheered for Vijay. After Vijay was sworn in as the CM of Tamil Nadu, he had written a note on X to congratulate him. "Congratulations to our Honourable Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay Anna on successfully winning the Assembly floor test and earning the confidence of the House. Wishing you strength and success in serving the people of Tamil Nadu and leading the state towards progress," he wrote.

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Sibi Sathyaraj meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay days after defending his decision to assign Rajmohan in film ministry. See pics
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