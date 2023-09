SIIMA 2023 winners: Ponniyin Selvan - I and Nna Thaan Case Kodu win big, R Madhavan takes major awards

Tamil films Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan: I won big on day 2 of the South Indian International Movie Awards 2023 (SIIMA) in Dubai on Saturday. R Madhavan, who walked the red carpet at the event also took home the major awards for his film R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. From the Malayalam cinema, Nna Thaan Case Kodu won the Best Film in the Malayalam category and Tovino Thomas took home the Best Actor award for his performance in the film Thallumaala. Here's the complete winners list. Also read: SIIMA 2023 winners: Jr NTR wins Best Actor award for RRR, Rishab Shetty's Kantara wins in most categories

SIIMA 2023 winners (Tamil)

Mani Ratnam, Trisha and R Madhavan at SIIMA on Saturday.

Best Film (Tamil): Ponniyin Selvan - 1

Popular Choice Best Actor (Tamil): Kamal Haasan for Vikram

Popular Choice Best Actress (Tamil): Trisha Krishnan for Ponniyin Selvan - I

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Tamil): R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Actress Critics (Tamil): Keerthy Suresh for Saani Kaayidham

Best Music Director (Tamil): Anirudh Ravichander for Vikram

Best Lyric Writer (Tamil): Ilango Krishnan for Ponniyin Selvan - 1

Best Cinematographer (Tamil): Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan - 1

Best Debutant Actor (Tamil): Pradeep Ranganathan for Love Today

Best Debutant Actress (Tamil): Aditi Shankar for Viruman

Best Debutant Director (Tamil): R Madhavan for Rocketry - The Nambi Effect

Best Supporting Actress (Tamil): Vasanthi for Vikram

Best Debutant Producer (Tamil): Gautham Ramachandran for Gargi

Best Supporting Actor (Tamil): Kaali Venkat for Gargi

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Tamil): SJ Suryah for Don

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Tamil): Yogi Babu for Love Today

Extraordinary Achievement Award (Tamil): Mani Ratnam

Best Playback Singer - Male (Tamil): Kamal Haasan for Vikram (Pathala Pathala)

Best Production Designer (Tamil): Thota Tharani for Ponniyin Selvan - 1

Best Director (Tamil): Lokesh Kanagaraj for Vikram

SIIMA 2023 winners (Malayalam)

Best Film (Malayalam): Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Best Actor (Malayalam): Tovino Thomas for Thallumaala

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Malayalam): Kalyani Priyadarshan for Bro Daddy

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Malayalam): Kunchacko Boban for Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Malayalam): Darshana Rajendran for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Best Director (Malayalam): Vineeth Sreenivasan for Hridayam

Best Debutant Actor (Malayalam): Ranjith Sajeev for Mike

Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam): Gayathrie Shankar for Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Best Supporting Actor (Malayalam): Lal for Mahaveeryar

Best Supporting Actress (Malayalam): Bindu Panicker for Rorschach

Best Lyric Writer (Malayalam): Vinayak Sasikumar for Parudeesa from Bheeshma Parvam

Best Playback Singer - Female (Malayalam): Mridula Warder for Mayilpeeli from Pathonpatham Noottandu

Best Cinematographer (Malayalam): Sharan Velayudhan for Saudi Vellakka

Special Jury Appreciation Award: Basil Joseph for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Best Debutant Director (Malayalam): Abhinav Sunder Nayak for Mukundan Unni Associates

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Malayalam): Rajesh Madhavan for Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Malayalam): Vineeth Sreenivasan for Mukundan Unni Associates

Best Debutant Producer: Unni Mukundan Films for Meppadiyan

