Sobhita Dhulipala shares pics of a sleeping Jayam Ravi from Ponniyin Selvan 2 sets, calls him ‘hardworking’

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 is off to a splendid start as the period saga has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark on its second way thanks to its worldwide box office collection. The ensemble cast from the film is also basking the good reviews the film has received. Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays Vaanathi, the friend of Trisha Krishnan's Kundavai, shared a fun photograph of the sleeping 'prince' Jayam Ravi from a vanity van, while they waited in between shots. She joked and also called the actor 'hardworking' for napping on the job. Sobhita Dhulipala posted pics of her co-star Jayam Ravi sleeping on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita wrote, "Hardworking Yaanai Paagan (mahout) #PS2 @jayamravi_official." She shared four photographs in her post. In the first two pics, she is costumes, while take a selfie with the sleeping Jayam. She has a mischievous smile in the first photo and is looking at the napping co-star in the second. In the other two photos, Sobhita is one again in full costume as she jokes around while waiting in her vanity van.

Trisha commented with "Hahahahahahaha." Jayam has yet to respond to Sobhita's photos. Fans also got into the action of Sobhita good-natured jibe against Jayam in the post. One fan shared, "Resting after elephant ride (laughing face and heart eyes emojis) @jayamravi_official." "Didn’t suit the royal look," another commented. While another thought Sobhita's choice of words "Yaanai Paagan" was perfect for the candid shot. "Keep posting weird things of co-actors," added yet another fan.

A few days ago, the actor shared more behind-the-scenes looks with another co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi. Sobhita wrote, "Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap.. Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been. I’m (Crying emoji) Romba romba nandri." Aishwarya had replied, “Nooooooooooooooo! This was not supposed to go public.”

Ponniyin Selvan 2's ensemble cast also includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, R. Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. The sequel picks up right where Ponniyin Selvan 1 (2022) left off. The second film also highlights the actions of the characters played by Vikram, Aishwarya Rai and Jayam Ravi.

