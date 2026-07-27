Spider-Man Brand New Day Tamil anthem out: Fans not impressed with GV Prakash; think Anirudh Ravichander would be better

The Tamil anthem for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was dropped by Sony on Monday. With music and vocals by GV Prakash Kumar, the promotional video is an attempt to promote the dubbed version of the film in Tamil Nadu. However, it seemed to have an opposite effect on most, as fans of the superhero think Anirudh Ravichander would’ve been a better bet for the song.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tamil anthem out

GV Prakash composed the music and sang for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tamil anthem.

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The Tamil anthem for the new Spider-Man film is composed by Prakash. It features vocals by Vengayo, who also penned the lyrics. Choreographer Sandy, who rose to fame with the Malayalam hit Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, also features in the song with the singers, as he directed the promotional video too.

The 2-minute-40-second-long promotional video shows little kids waiting for Spider-Man and getting excited as he finally turns up. Vengayo shows off his rapping and dancing skills in the video, where Sandy also shows off his moves. Prakash also tries his hand at dancing with the duo, with colourful Spider-Man-themed backdrops peppered throughout the song.

“Wait over-u, da. It’s time to s(w)ing, groove and repeat,” wrote Sony while posting the video.

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Internet not impressed with the song

{{^usCountry}} “I'd like to be optimistic for one tiny second and think it's actually great that GV is getting such a chance. But it's obvious that nobody outside India would even care for this song, and that's being generous,” commented one Redditor when the song was announced. AR Rahman’s fans wondered why he didn’t get the opportunity to compose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I'd like to be optimistic for one tiny second and think it's actually great that GV is getting such a chance. But it's obvious that nobody outside India would even care for this song, and that's being generous,” commented one Redditor when the song was announced. AR Rahman’s fans wondered why he didn’t get the opportunity to compose. {{/usCountry}}

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The same was true for Anirudh Ravichander fans, as one of them commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Next Time For Promotion Approach Anirudh.” “Wth is this,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “What is this s**t man.” Several commented with GIFs of them being unimpressed by the song. “Tf is this, and this is so out of place doesn't even have any vibe of Spider-Man other than those background wall painting and a guy in Spidey costume,” pointed out one.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker and the titular superhero. Zendaya, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo also star in it. The Marvel film will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on July 30.