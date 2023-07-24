Suriya's fans die of electrocution while putting up his banner on actor's birthday

As actor Suriya celebrated his birthday on Sunday, two of his fans died by electrocution, while putting up a banner of the star in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place in Palnadu, where two college-goers took the initiative of putting up a banner of Suriya. A family member of the victim has blamed his college for the accident. Also read: Kanguva first glimpse: Suriya sports long hair as a fierce warrior; fans say film will ‘break all records’ Suriya will now be seen in Kanguva.

All about the incident

Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai of Narasaraopet Mandal died due to electrocution in Mopulavaripalem village of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, according to police. The incident occurred, when an iron rod of the flexi came into contact with an overhead electric wire and both the boys died on the spot, as stated by the police. The bodies were sent for postmortem in Narasaraopet government hospital. Both of them were studying in the second year of a private degree college in Narasaraopet.

Ananya, the sister of Poluri Sai, blamed his college for her brother's death. She told ANI, "College is responsible for my brother's death. We are paying lot fees to the college. Before joining the college they assured us that students would be secured and monitored, but, the college is not protecting and monitoring the students in the hostel. We are daily labours. We struggle a lot to pay college fees, striving for a good life for my brother. It's an awful incident that happened."

Suriya's first glimpse from Kanguva released on his birthday

The first glimpse of Suriya's upcoming film Kanguva, said to be a “mighty valiant saga”, was shared on his birthday. It is being directed by filmmaker Siva and music is given by Devi Sri Prasad. Disha Patani also features in the film. It is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green.

Sharing the first glimpse, Studio Green posted on Twitter, “The fearless man. The wild life. The powerful story. Get ready to witness it all... The King is here.” The first glimpse was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English and will be out in four more languages soon.

(With ANI inputs)

