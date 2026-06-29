Suriya to work with TJ Gnanavel again after Jai Bhim for KGF, Kantara, Salaar producers Hombale Films

After the success of Karuppu, actor Suriya’s next film has been announced. He is reuniting with filmmaker TJ Gnanavel after their OTT hit, Jai Bhim. Hombale Films, producers of Kannada films such as KGF and Kantara, made the announcement on Monday. Kayadu Lohar has also been roped in for the project.

Suriya to reunite with TJ Gnanavel after Jai Bhim

Suriya and TJ Gnanavel last worked together in Jai Bhim.

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On Monday, Hombale Films made the announcement, writing, “The next chapter...SuriyaXHombale. He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A journey defined by courage, conviction, and craft.”

They also added, “Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Now, the most fearless actor of his generation steps onto his grandest stage yet. @hombalefilms proudly welcomes THE ONE & only, @actorsuriya.” They also announced that Kayadu will play the female lead and Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music.

About Suriya-TJ Gnanavel’s film

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{{^usCountry}} They also wrote in a press release that the film ‘promises to unite powerful storytelling with grand cinematic vision’. Producer Vijay Kiragandur shared, “At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision. Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step towards telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world.” The muhurta ceremony for the film was held at the Park Hyatt in Chennai on Monday and was attended by the cast and crew. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also wrote in a press release that the film ‘promises to unite powerful storytelling with grand cinematic vision’. Producer Vijay Kiragandur shared, “At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision. Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step towards telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world.” The muhurta ceremony for the film was held at the Park Hyatt in Chennai on Monday and was attended by the cast and crew. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2021, Suriya and Gnanavel collaborated on Jai Bhim. The film was produced by Jyothika and Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. It starred Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan with Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles. The film is based on the 1993 Cuddalore incident, which involved a legal case fought by K Chandru, who later became a judge. It was released directly on Amazon Prime Video due to the pandemic and went on to become one of the best Tamil films of that year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2021, Suriya and Gnanavel collaborated on Jai Bhim. The film was produced by Jyothika and Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. It starred Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan with Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles. The film is based on the 1993 Cuddalore incident, which involved a legal case fought by K Chandru, who later became a judge. It was released directly on Amazon Prime Video due to the pandemic and went on to become one of the best Tamil films of that year. {{/usCountry}}

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The film was made available for screening at the 94th Academy Awards, but was not nominated.

Other work

Suriya is fresh off the success of Karuppu, which collected more than ₹300 crore worldwide. The film, directed by and starring RJ Balaji as the antagonist, sees Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. It received mixed reviews upon its release in theatres but was well received by audiences. Suriya now has a film titled Vishwanath & Sons with Venky Atluri and Suriya 47 with Jithu Madhavan lined up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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