Suriya’s look in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram revealed, fans call it ‘exciting’. See pic

Suriya’s cameo in Vikram garnered attention after the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj, as well as its lead, actor Kamal Haasan, spoke about it. On Wednesday, Lokesh unveiled Surya’s look from the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Vikram will release on Friday, and fans on social media shared they could not wait to see him Suriya’s appearance in the action-thriller. Read more: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram earns over ₹200 cr from pre-release business

Vikram will mark Kamal’s first release in four years. It is his maiden collaboration with Lokesh. Thanking Suriya for making a cameo in Vikram, Lokesh unveiled a new poster, which gave a glimpse of Suriya’s character from the movie. “Thank you so much Suriya sir for this,” Lokesh wrote, along with the poster, which revealed only half of Suriya’s face.

Fans reacted to Suriya’s look by leaving comments on Lokesh’s tweet. One fan wrote he was going to watch the film just for Suriya. Referring to only Suriya’s eyes being visible in the poster, another fan wrote, “Perfect poster to elevate the hype even more”. Another fan said this was the most-awaited post from the team of Vikram.

Vikram, which will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, has music by Anirudh Ravichander. During the film’s promotions, Lokesh said he was not sure if Suriya would accept the offer, since he was asked to do the cameo at the last minute. The director said, Suriya gladly accepted the offer and completed shooting his portion in two days, almost shooting round the clock.

As per trade sources, the film has registered the biggest pre-release business in the actor Kamal Haasan’s career with over ₹200 crore in earnings, inclusive of business done in all the languages together.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan met Rajinikanth on May 29, ahead of the release of Vikram. Director Lokesh took to Twitter to share the picture and expressed his excitement over the meeting.

