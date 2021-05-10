Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Tamil actor Joker Thulasi dies of Covid-19 complications
tamil cinema

Tamil actor Joker Thulasi dies of Covid-19 complications

Joker Thulasi, a veteran Tamil actor, died on Sunday due to Covid-19. Radikaa Sarath Kumar and Mohan Raman took to social media to express grief.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Jokes Thulasi has died of complications related to Covid-19.

Tamil actor Joker Thulasi breathed his last on Sunday due to Covid-19. Members of Tamil film fraternity such as Radikaa Sarath Kumar and Mohan Raman took to social media to share their condolences on the sudden demise of the veteran actor.

Thulasi started his career as an actor with the 1976 Tamil film Ungalil Oruthi. He went on to star in films such as Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum among others.

He also worked in television and starred in a few daily soaps such as Vani Rani and Kozhangal.

Radikaa, who worked with him in Vani Rani, took to Twitter and wrote: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, has been in theatre & movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm (sic).”

Also read: Jr NTR tests positive for coronavirus, asks fans to not worry

Actor Mohan Raman remembered Thulasi as a very affable person. “RIP - Joker Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi (sic).”

Thulasi had also worked in Kannada and Malayalam films.

Tamil actor Joker Thulasi breathed his last on Sunday due to Covid-19. Members of Tamil film fraternity such as Radikaa Sarath Kumar and Mohan Raman took to social media to share their condolences on the sudden demise of the veteran actor.

Thulasi started his career as an actor with the 1976 Tamil film Ungalil Oruthi. He went on to star in films such as Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum among others.

He also worked in television and starred in a few daily soaps such as Vani Rani and Kozhangal.

Radikaa, who worked with him in Vani Rani, took to Twitter and wrote: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, has been in theatre & movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm (sic).”

Also read: Jr NTR tests positive for coronavirus, asks fans to not worry

Actor Mohan Raman remembered Thulasi as a very affable person. “RIP - Joker Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi (sic).”

Thulasi had also worked in Kannada and Malayalam films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid 19 news covid-19 tamil cinema

Related Stories

bollywood

Seema Pahwa bats for relief fund for struggling actors, technicians amid Covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 02:34 PM IST
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan urges people globally to help India fight against Covid-19: 'Every effort counts'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:16 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch

Juliet, the last wild macaw at Rio de Janeiro zoo waits for her Romeo

Man’s bizarre solution to curb Covid crisis sparks mixed reactions
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP