Tamil actor Visheshwara Rao dies at 64 in Chennai hospital after battling cancer

Tamil actor Visheshwara Rao, who was 64 years old, died at a hospital in Chennai after battling cancer. As per Indian Express, Visheshwara died at a private hospital in Chennai on April 2 following complications from cancer. Visheshwara Rao is known for playing supporting roles in Tamil films.

Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment for the disease for the last few years. His final rites will take place later on Wednesday. Visheshwara started his career at the age of six. He acted in about 300 films in his long career.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Visheshwara is known for playing supporting roles in Tamil films. The late actor became well known for playing the role of Laila’s father in Suriya’s Pithamagan, written and directed by Bala. He is also known for his brief role as the annoying shop owner in Madhavan’s Evano Oruvan.

Visheshwara also played a comedian in several Telugu films. He was also part of television serials in supporting roles. Bhakta Potana, Potti Pleader, Sisindri Chittibabu and Andala Ramudu, are some of the films that he was a part of.

As per News18, many celebrities from the Telugu film industry, such as Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, and Jr NTR, paid their last respects to the late actor. Chiranjeevi placed a garland on the casket of the late actor. Pawan Kalyan paid respects with folded hands. Jr NTR was also seen paying him condolences.

Visweswara Rao was part of several films with actors including Nageswara Rao, NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan. He also acted acting alongside late chief ministers--MGR, NTR, and J Jayalalithaa.