Tamil Nadu CM Vijay shows off gifted cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli. See pics

Tamil superstar C Joseph Vijay has been showered with gifts ever since he took charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. After receiving the number plate that predicted his win from Venkat Prabhu, the actor-politician received another special gift on Friday. The team of MRF handed him a bat signed by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli that he couldn’t help but show off.

Vijay shows off cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli

Vijay received a cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli as a gift. (Reuters/RM Clicks)

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On Friday, fans began posting pictures of CM-actor Vijay meeting team MRF at the secretariat. CMD KM Mammen, VC and MD Arun Mammen and MD Rahul Mammen met him on Friday to discuss the company’s operations in TN. The actor-politician was gifted a cricket bat signed by Virat by the team, which he couldn’t help but show off. Pictures show him wearing an angavastram (a folded cloth on the shoulder) while dressed in a monochrome suit. He posed for pictures while holding the signed bat.

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{{^usCountry}} This comes days after filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also gifted him something special. He framed the number plate from their 2024 film, The Greatest of All Time, which manifested Vijay’s win. The number plate reads ‘TN 07 CM 2026’, which Venkat proudly framed along with a poster of them both fistbumping. When Vijay became the CM, many had tagged the director on social media while posting clips from the film, pointing out how he had predicted this win for Vijay. The actor-politician was all smiles while receiving it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes days after filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also gifted him something special. He framed the number plate from their 2024 film, The Greatest of All Time, which manifested Vijay’s win. The number plate reads ‘TN 07 CM 2026’, which Venkat proudly framed along with a poster of them both fistbumping. When Vijay became the CM, many had tagged the director on social media while posting clips from the film, pointing out how he had predicted this win for Vijay. The actor-politician was all smiles while receiving it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay, son of filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, began his career as a child actor with the 1984 film Vetri, directed by his father. He debuted as a lead actor in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu, also directed by his father. While his films were successful, his first blockbuster hits were the 1996 films Coimbatore Mappillai and Poove Unakkaga.

After a long career as one of Kollywood’s top stars, Vijay announced his political entry in 2024 with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. It was expected that he would walk away from films after The GOAT. But he signed one last project with H Vinoth titled Jana Nayagan. The film, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, was supposed to be released in January.

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However, the film ran into trouble with the CBFC when a member of the examining committee filed a complaint just days before its release. The film’s team received no relief from the courts, and Jana Nayagan has been with the revising committee since then. In April, the unreleased film was leaked online in HD, leading to nine arrests. It remains to be seen if the film will ever see the light of day.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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