Tamil Nadu Congress posts Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan-themed video to celebrate Vijay's run-up to becoming Chief Minister

Tamil superstar Vijay will finally be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, days after the election results were announced. As the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party was able to prove a majority to TN governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday evening, the swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled for Sunday. Here’s how the alliance Congress party celebrated it.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee posts Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan-themed video

Rahul Gandhi and Vijay in the Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth-themed video.

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“Some collabs change the game (fire emoji) Rahul Gandhi (shake hand emoji) Vijay,” wrote INC Tamil Nadu’s official X (formerly Twitter) account while posting a video to celebrate the Tamil star’s win. The video is an AI-generated recreation of Nelson Dilipkumar’s KH x RK reunion video. It shows the politician dressed similarly to the veteran stars.

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{{^usCountry}} However, in the original KH x RK Reunion video, Kamal and Rajinikanth bristle and wonder who the lead star of the film is. They ask the director, Nelson, and the music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, “Who is the hero?” The recreated AI video by Congress tweaked this to ensure they showed Vijay and Rahul on an equal footing. The video even ends with both of them fist-bumping. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, in the original KH x RK Reunion video, Kamal and Rajinikanth bristle and wonder who the lead star of the film is. They ask the director, Nelson, and the music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, “Who is the hero?” The recreated AI video by Congress tweaked this to ensure they showed Vijay and Rahul on an equal footing. The video even ends with both of them fist-bumping. {{/usCountry}}

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Another thing worth noting is that the Kamal-Rajinikanth reunion film is produced by Red Giant Movies. Inban Udhayanidhi, son of the former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, and grandson of former Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK chief, is the CEO.

Vijay’s foray into politics

In 2024, Vijay announced the TVK party and began campaigning across TN in the lead-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. While there was always a massive turnout at his rallies, sometimes even leading to fatalities like at Karur, where a stampede broke out, killing 41 and injuring at least a hundred others, many were sceptical whether this would translate into votes.

After the April elections, social media feedback and exit polls suggested they did. Vijay’s TVK swept polls when the results were announced in May, but he fell short of a majority, even after the post-results alliance with Congress. After days of struggle and forming alliances with a few other parties, Vijay’s TVK finally showed a majority on Saturday evening.

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While this might seem like a two-year journey on paper, Vijay has been prepping for this moment for years. His films would be socially conscious, and his fan clubs were more than just fan service. After the 2024 Venkat Prabhu film The Greatest of All Time, many expected Vijay to take a step back from films. But he had one last film left in him.

H Vinoth’s aptly titled Jana Nayagan (people’s leader) was supposed to be released for Pongal in January but was postponed amid issues with the CBFC. Now that Vijay has won the elections and the revising committee has had enough time to reevaluate the film, maybe it will finally see the light of day.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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