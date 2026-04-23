Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Actor Akshaya Hariharan alleges someone else cast her vote with a different photo

Actor Akshaya Hariharan has raised a complaint regarding her vote during the Tamil Nadu elections 2026, which took place on Thursday (April 23). The actor shared a video to detail that someone else had cast a vote on her name and she had no other choice but to put an alternate vote and raise a complaint regarding the same.

What Akshaya shared

Akshaya Hariharan has shared what happened when she went to cast her vote on April 23.

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In a video that she shared on her X account, Akshaya said, “Hi I am just here to say that someone else has already casted my vote. It is really shocking. So I am from Velachery (in Tamil Nadu), and I didn't get my vote slip. Then, the details were shared online that my booth was in Adiyar, so I went to Adiyar and waited for an hour and then someone else had already casted my vote. There was another photo of a woman claiming to be 24 year-old, and they put a finger print. My second name is Hariharan so everything is correct on the paper but only photos are different. So they should have checked before because how can someone else cast their vote for me?”

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{{^usCountry}} ‘It is really disappointing’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘It is really disappointing’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, “Finally after waiting for so much time, I finally cast my tender ballot vote or challenge vote, I am not really sure about that. I don't find it appropriate because it was just a paper and they did not even seal it infront of me. How can you let things like this happen in the first place? No one had answers to my questions. It is really disappointing that things like this are happening… few lawyers have got in touch with me so I took the alternate vote but what I did was the right thing, but I am going to raise a complaint to my nearest RO office.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Finally after waiting for so much time, I finally cast my tender ballot vote or challenge vote, I am not really sure about that. I don't find it appropriate because it was just a paper and they did not even seal it infront of me. How can you let things like this happen in the first place? No one had answers to my questions. It is really disappointing that things like this are happening… few lawyers have got in touch with me so I took the alternate vote but what I did was the right thing, but I am going to raise a complaint to my nearest RO office.” {{/usCountry}}

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On her Instagram Stories, Akshaya said in a note, “Doesn't feel like I have really voted. It is not the same as voting in a machine. Its just a paper and an envelope. This is the best I could do though. Please don't waste your vote. You still have time.”

Several actors turned up at polling booths on Thursday to cast their vote. Rajinikanth was among the first to vote, turning up early at his polling station. Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Vikram, Khushbu Sundar, RJ Balaji, Sivakarthikeyan, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Atlee, Radhika, Sarathkumar, Ilaiyaraaja, Vishal, R Parthiban, Pradeep Ranganathan, Arjun and several others were also seen exercising their right to vote.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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