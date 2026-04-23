Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Trisha Krishnan urges citizens to vote; Vijay, Ajith, Rajinikanth, spotted at polling booths

Numerous Kollywood actors turned up on Thursday to cast their vote during the Tamil Nadu elections. Stars like Trisha Krishnan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and others were spotted across polling stations in Chennai, showing off their ink to the media present there after casting their vote.

Trisha Krishnan, Vijay cast votes

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay were spotted at the polling booth on Thursday. (Pic credit: Wikki Talks/PTI)

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Trisha cast her vote at St. Francis Xavier Middle School in Alwarpet. The actor was spotted in a floral green kurta and was accompanied by her team as she turned up to vote. One video shows the actor’s team trying to push through photographers who almost followed her inside the booth. After casting her vote, Trisha went to her car, rolled down the window and showed off her ink, telling the press, “Please vote, just go vote. That’s your right, it’s your duty. Please go vote.”

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{{^usCountry}} Elsewhere, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur candidate Vijay was spotted casting his vote at a polling booth in Neelankarai. Security and police could be seen amped up at the station as his followers and TVK supporters gathered there. Numerous fans also lined the roads as the actor-politician made his way to the polling booth, and his security team could be seen trying to clear the way. If this craze translates into votes, only time will tell as he contests elections for the first time through the TVK party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elsewhere, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur candidate Vijay was spotted casting his vote at a polling booth in Neelankarai. Security and police could be seen amped up at the station as his followers and TVK supporters gathered there. Numerous fans also lined the roads as the actor-politician made his way to the polling booth, and his security team could be seen trying to clear the way. If this craze translates into votes, only time will tell as he contests elections for the first time through the TVK party. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Rajinikanth at polling stations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Rajinikanth at polling stations {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday morning, numerous Kollywood celebrities were also spotted at polling stations across Chennai. Ajith Kumar, who flew down from Belgium to cast his vote, was spotted turning up to the polling station in a white suit. The police struggled to clear a way for him as his fans crowded near his car and kept blocking his way. At one point, he even whipped out his phone to film the fans and the media in return as they kept blocking his way. He even closed his ears as fans kept screaming his name.

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Rajinikanth was among the first to vote, turning up early at his polling station. Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Vikram, Khushbu Sundar, RJ Balaji, Sivakarthikeyan, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Atlee, Radhika, Sarathkumar, Ilaiyaraaja, Vishal, R Parthiban, Pradeep Ranganathan, Arjun and several others cast their votes on Thursday. Several of them also spoke to the press after casting their votes and urged fans to turn up to vote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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