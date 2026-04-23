Trisha Krishnan's 1st post after voting in Tamil Nadu election has Vijay's Ghilli hint; fans joke ‘Anni on fire’

Actor Vijay is venturing into politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, and the Tamil Nadu elections held today (April 23) will determine his future. Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with him, made a clear show of support after casting her vote in Chennai. Fans were so pleasantly surprised, they even began calling her Anni (sister-in-law). (Also Read: Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan get flak for skipping line while casting vote in Tamil Nadu election; here's what happened)

Trisha Krishnan’s post with Ghilli connect

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now.

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Trisha posted a picture on Instagram taken right after she cast her vote. The picture shows her all smiles as she shows off the ink on her finger. The caption only contains pointing-finger and evil-eye emojis. But what caught everyone’s attention was the song Trisha chose for this post. She chose the song Arjunar Villu from her 2004 hit film Ghilli with Vijay, the film that made them a hit pair. She also specifically used a portion of the song that uses whistles, TVK’s party symbol.

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{{^usCountry}} Trisha’s mother, Uma, had accompanied her to the polling station and posed for pictures with the actor afterwards. The actor spoke to the press afterwards and said, “Please vote, just go vote. That’s your right, it’s your duty. Please go vote.” She dressed in a green floral kurta and was accompanied by her team as she was spotted at the polling station on Thursday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trisha’s mother, Uma, had accompanied her to the polling station and posed for pictures with the actor afterwards. The actor spoke to the press afterwards and said, “Please vote, just go vote. That’s your right, it’s your duty. Please go vote.” She dressed in a green floral kurta and was accompanied by her team as she was spotted at the polling station on Thursday morning. {{/usCountry}}

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Trisha Krishnan with her mother Uma at the polling booth.

{{^usCountry}} Fans joke ‘code word accepted’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans joke ‘code word accepted’ {{/usCountry}}

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Even if Trisha did not specify which party she voted for, the song was enough for Vijay’s fans to connect the dots. “Ghilli song: Code Word Accepted,” joked one, while another fan also commented, “Code Word Accepted.” One even wrote, “If u know u know know,” and another was more transparent, “BGM hints who you voted for.” Some fans even called her Anni, leaving comments like, “Anni on fire,” and “Trisha vetri kazhagam (victory party).” The comments were also filled with Vijay GIFs, including one of him waving and making a heart symbol.

About Trisha and Vijay

Trisha and Vijay were a hit pair and acted in Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008). After decades, they were brought together by Lokesh Kanagaraj for Leo (2023). Vijay married Sangeeta Sornalingam in 1999, and she filed for divorce, citing infidelity. After news broke in February this year with claims that Vijay was having an affair with an unnamed actress, he attended a wedding reception in March with Trisha in matching outfits. The duo have publicly refused to comment on their rumoured relationship.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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