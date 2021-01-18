Tamil sci-fi film Indru Netru Naalai 2 launched with a puja ceremony, see pics

The sequel to hit Tamil science-fiction film Indru Netru Naalai was launched on Monday in a puja ceremony in Chennai. The sequel will mark the reunion of the lead actors from the first part and it will be directed by Karthik Ponraj SP.

Thirukumaran Entertainment, which had produced the first part, will bankroll the sequel as well. Incidentally, this will be their 25th production venture.

A time-travel comedy, Indru Netru Naalai featured Vishnu Vishal and Karunakaran in the lead roles. They will reprise their roles from the first part. Rest of the cast will be finalised soon.

Vishnu took to Twitter and wrote: “Travelling back in time. See you all in the future. Indru Netru Naalai. Movie pooja geld today. Back with my buddies (sic).”

Ghibran has been roped in to compose music for the film. The project will have a script by Ravikumar, who directed the first part. The project is expected to go on the floors in a few months.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal awaits the release of Kaadan, which also stars Rana Daggubati in a key role. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Kaadan is a forest-based thriller. It will also be released in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi. Pulkit Samrat has played Vishnu’s character in the Hindi version.

Talking about working in Kaadan with real elephants and overcoming his fear of nature, Vishnu had said in a media interaction: “I’m afraid of forest and nature. But the movie communicates an important message: that love is universal.”

It was while shooting for Kaadan that Vishnu met with a severe injury and was out of acting for months. He said he had no regrets about the fall. “I have no regrets because I was back on my feet and overcame my inhibitions. The movie went through a lot of hurdles over the last two and a half years. But one person who kept his patience and vision intact was Prabhu sir.”

Vishnu also has Tamil film FIR ready for release.

