‘Fun and stressful’ is how singer Dhee describes her working relationship with music composer stepdad Santhosh Narayanan

Tamil singer Dhee was all of 15 when she debuted with the song Disco Woman from the 2013 film Pizza II: Villa, for which her stepfather, Santhosh Narayanan, composed the music. Since then, the duo has collaborated on numerous hits, including Kaattu Payale, Rakita Rakita Rakita and Enjoi Enjaami. But working with family can go either way for many, and the singer tells Hindustan Times that collaborating with Santhosh is the most fun and most stressful experience ever. (Also Read: Tamil singer Dhee shares style inspiration behind her unique, eclectic looks; gets honest about her top 3 go-to pieces)

Dhee on working with stepdad Santhosh Narayanan

Dhee is a frequent collaborator of her stepfather and music composer, Santhosh Narayanan.

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“For me, it’s literally like working with my best friend,” says Dhee when asked what it’s like to work with Santhosh. While they have their share of fights, the singer wouldn’t trade it for anything else.

She adds, “It’s the most fun and the most stressful at the same time. It’s like, I have the most fun with him. We have the best time making music. And at times we have lots of fights. But it always ends up being the most beautiful thing for me, and it’s the biggest blessing in my life.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dhee says that more than her and Santhosh, it’s her mother, Carnatic musician Meenakshi Iyer, who has to deal with them. “That I get to work with him and to call him my stepdad…my dad…and my best friend. It’s really an amazing thing. But we also fight a lot. It’s the hardest for my mum. Because she has to deal with us,” explains the singer. Growing career with Santhosh Narayanan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhee says that more than her and Santhosh, it’s her mother, Carnatic musician Meenakshi Iyer, who has to deal with them. “That I get to work with him and to call him my stepdad…my dad…and my best friend. It’s really an amazing thing. But we also fight a lot. It’s the hardest for my mum. Because she has to deal with us,” explains the singer. Growing career with Santhosh Narayanan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dhee has worked with Santhosh throughout her career, so she says he has definitely influenced her as a singer and as a person. “I feel a huge influence. I think he’s my mentor. I learn so much from him. But, at the same time, it’s interesting. I was truly just 14 when I began this journey. He also started his film career at the same time. We had to figure out a lot of things together as a family…my mother was managing both of us,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhee has worked with Santhosh throughout her career, so she says he has definitely influenced her as a singer and as a person. “I feel a huge influence. I think he’s my mentor. I learn so much from him. But, at the same time, it’s interesting. I was truly just 14 when I began this journey. He also started his film career at the same time. We had to figure out a lot of things together as a family…my mother was managing both of us,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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The singer says that, more than finding their groove together, she and Santhosh had to figure out their place in the music industry. “I’ve seen him also figure it out as we went along. It’s been a beautiful thing to see and experience that. That’s taught me a lot. I think finding the groove wasn’t difficult musically. But to find our space in the music business has been different. I’ve seen that growth, and I’ve learnt a lot,” says Dhee, rounding off.

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Dhee recently released a single titled Vari Vari, produced by Santhosh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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