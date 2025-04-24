Menu Explore
When Santhosh Narayanan bet his music career on Laal Singh Chaddha's success: ‘I told Aamir Khan…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 24, 2025 06:01 AM IST

In a recent interview, music composer Santhosh Narayanan revealed that his career would've taken a different turn had Laal Singh Chaddha been a success.

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan, known for composing for films like Dasara and Jigarthanda Double X, recently revealed that he once bet his music career on the success of Laal Singh Chaddha. In an interview with Galatta Plus, he said that he told Aamir Khan that if the film does well, he will pursue a new path. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Suriya calls wife Jyotika his ‘kannadi poo Jo’ at Retro trailer launch: ‘My journey wouldn't be joyous without her’)

Santhosh Narayanan said this about Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
Santhosh Narayanan said this about Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Santhosh Narayanan on Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha had music composed by Pritam and a score by Tanuj Tiku. But Santhosh was so impressed by the film that he wanted to switch things up in his own career if the film worked. Pinkvilla translated what he said as, “Aamir Khan had messaged me, saying he expected me to attend the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha. After I finished watching the film, Aamir came and asked me whether I liked it. At that moment, I told him that if this movie does well, I’ll take a new path in my cinema journey.”

He explained further that if the remake of Forrest Gump had been done well, he planned to work on films like the one Aamir starred in. “If Laal Singh Chaddha does well, I would also start working on such films. I'll take a different path if it doesn’t work at all. This is because I have complete trust in Aamir sir as a creator. However, the film did not do well upon release,” said the musician. When the film failed, Santhosh researched why it didn’t to understand the audience's pulse better.

Upcoming work

After composing the background score for Salman Khan's Sikandar, Santhosh worked on Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro, which stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is about a man who comes from a violent background and promises his lover he will leave it all behind for her. However, the past has a way of catching up. Santhosh is also composing for the Karthi and Krithi Shetty-starrer Vaa Vaathiyaar.

Follow Us On