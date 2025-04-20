Suriya, Jyotika head on a spiritual trip to sacred shakti peethas in Kolhapur; light diyas together. See pics

Actors Suriya and Jyotika are visiting the shakti peethas in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, before they embark on something special in their careers. Jyotika posted pictures of their visit on Instagram, thanking fans for their ‘love and blessings’. Take a look. (Also Read: Suriya calls wife Jyotika his ‘kannadi poo Jo’ at Retro trailer launch: ‘My journey wouldn't be joyous without her’) Jyotika and Suriya recently visited a temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Suriya, Jyotika visit shakti peethas

Jyotika posted numerous pictures of their visit to Kolhapur’s temples on her Instagram. One picture shows them smiling widely as they click a selfie, while another shows them lighting diyas together. Jyotika also posted single pictures of her posing at the temples, happy to have visited them.

In her caption, she revealed that she was about to begin shooting for her next film. She wrote, “Blessed to have visited the sacred Shakti peethas of Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya during the auspicious new year! Starting my next film… I thank you for your love and blessings always.”

Upcoming work

Jyotika was most recently seen in the Netflix web series Dabba Cartel. She will soon star in Shaitaan 2 with Ajay Devgn and a yet-to-be-titled project for Amazon Prime Video by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Suriya, who was last seen in the disappointing Kanguva, will soon star in Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro, which hits screens on May 1. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, and the trailer was recently released.

Suriya spoke about Jyotika at the trailer launch and called her his ‘kannadi poo’ (glass flower). He said, “There’ll be numerous layers to the film – love, laughter and war, enjoy it. I love you all (fans and the audience). I’m here today because of you all. I’m here because of your love. And of course, I also thank my kannadi poo Jo. My journey wouldn’t be as joyous without her.”