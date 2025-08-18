Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT release date: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen in Telugu, Hindi

Thalaivan Thalaivii, the recently released Tamil film starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, is all set to make its OTT debut. The film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been bagged by Prime Video, which has announced that the romantic family drama will premiere this weekend. You can watch the film in multiple languages. OTTplay Premium users can watch Thalaivan Thalaivii via Prime Video by topping up the existing plan Still from Thalaivan Thalaivii

Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT release date: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen film?

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen collaborated for the second time for this year’s Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii. The film is a romantic family drama and explores the lives of two individuals and the rough patch in their marital life. After its successful theatrical run, Thalaivan Thalaivii is all set to make its OTT debut. Prime Video which has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film, has announced that the film will premiere on August 22. Besides its original language in Tamil, Thalaivan Thalaivii will also stream in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

Written and directed by director Pandiraaj, the film revolves around Agasaveeran and Arasi, who get married. But soon, their lives turn upside down as the couple cannot stop bickering and fighting with each other, forming a rough patch in their relationship. The rest of the film is about how the couple get back together.

Thalaivan Thalaivii has elements of romance, comedy, sentiments, and action, making it a family entertainer with commercial elements. The film was successful at the box office, but had received middling reviews. It released as Sir Madam in Telugu. Actors Yogi Babu, Chemban Vinod, Mynaa Nandhini, Saravanan, Kaali Venkat, Deepa, Roshini Haripriyan and others are also part of the cast.

Meanwhile, you can stream Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s first film together, the 2022 Malayalam social drama 19(1)(a). It is available on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium, and revolves around a revolutionary writer and owner of a photocopy shop.