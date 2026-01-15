Thalaivar 173: Rajinikanth says his next film with Kamal Haasan will be ‘a proper commercial entertainer’

He went on to respond to a question on his next film with Kamal Haasan and said, "Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer."

On Thursday, Rajinikanth met fans who had gathered outside his residence. He waved to his fans and wished them a happy Pongal. For a few minutes, he spoke to the reporters. He said, "My sweet Pongal wishes to everyone. The farmers are the backbone of this country. Only if they are happy will everyone else be happy."

Thaiavar 173: Fans erupted in happiness when an official announcement was made that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were going to reunite after decades. After Sundar C's exit, Cibi Chakaravarthi was roped in to direct the project. Now, on the happy occasion of Pongal, Rajinikanth wished fans and said that the film will be a ‘proper commercial entertainer.’ (Also read: Rajinikanth's film with Kamal Haasan gets new director after Sundar C's exit, Cibi Chakaravarthi to direct Thalaivar 173 )

About Thalaivar 173 Earlier this month, Raaj Kamal Films International announced that Cibi would be directing the film, starring Rajinikanth, and produced by Kamal. Cibi also announced the news, writing, “Once, a small-town boy’s big dream was to meet his favourite star “SUPER STAR” & take a picture with him, which drove his passion towards cinema — and the big dream happened one day. Then he had the biggest dream of directing his Superstar. He came so close, but got missed. Then he continued to believe it would happen one day — and today is that day. #Thalaivar173 Day.”

Kamal had discussed the project for the first time when he attended the SIIMA Awards to accept an award. Kamal said, “We don't know if it's a Tharamana Sambavam (wonderful occurrence), but it's good if the audience likes it. If they're happy, we'll like it. Otherwise, we'll continue trying. This was long coming. We were separate because they gave one biscuit to both of us. But the half biscuit makes us both happy, so we'll come together.”

Fans last saw Kamal in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The film opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. It is now available to watch on Netflix.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The film was released in theatres last month to mixed reviews. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.