The GOAT box office collection day 4: Vijay's film grows further on Sunday, collects 137 crore

The GOAT box office collection day 4: Fans can't get enough of Thalapathy Vijay before he joins politics. They continue to throng the theatres to watch his latest action movie directed by Venkat Prabu, as reported by Sacnilk. (Also Read – Vijay will become the Tamil Nadu chief minister in 2026: GOAT actor Premgi) The GOAT box office collection day 4: Vijay's film continues to see growth

Opening weekend collection

The GOAT or The Greatest of All Time enjoyed an extensive opening weekend since it released on Thursday, September 5. It scored a massive opening of ₹44 crore across all languages on day 1. However, once the euphoria subsided, the earnings fell to ₹25.5 crore on day 2, Friday. Once the weekend kicked in, the collection on Saturday again rose to ₹34.2 crore, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, making the film cross the milestone of ₹100 crore in the process.

On Sunday, The GOAT earned even more – ₹34.2 crore, which included ₹30 crore in Tamil, ₹2.7 crore in Hindi, and ₹1.5 crore in Telugu. Its total domestic collection now stands at ₹137.2 crore across all languages. It should be noted, however, that the major multiplex chains – PVR INOX and Cinepolis – haven't released the Hindi version of the film yet, since they maintain an 8-week long window between the theatrical and digital releases. But The GOAT has performed decently in the Hindi market, also because there's no competition at the box office yet, after Kangana Ranaut's period political thriller Emergency got delayed from September 6 after the Central Board of Film Certification stalled its certificate.

About The GOAT

Vijay plays a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. Vijay has a double role in the film, playing a father-son duo. It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.

The GOAT also features Prabhudheva and Prashanth, alongside actors such as Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash. It's Vijay's second last film before he takes a plunge into politics.