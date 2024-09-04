Vijay will become the Tamil Nadu chief minister in 2026: GOAT actor Premgi

'Film will be a blockbuster'

The actor added about his role in GOAT, saying, “As you know there are two characters that Vijay plays - an elder Vijay and a younger one. I call the elder Vijay ‘mama’ (uncle) and the younger Vijay calls me mama. I play Sneha’s brother in the film - she is the older Vijay character’s wife.”

The Chennai actor, 28, revealed earlier that Vijay’s car number in the film is CM2026 alluding to Thalapathy Vijay’s entry into politics in 2026 with his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Ask Premgi whether he will vote for Vijay and his party and he replies, “Yes, of course! I will vote for him in 2026. I guarantee you that Vijay will become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026. Wait and watch.”

On his career

Having acted with both Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay now, who is his is favourite?

“My all-time favourite is superstar Rajinikanth! I love Ajith and Vijay of course but Superstar is above all,” smiles Premgi.

GOAT is full of surprises and it is going to be a big celebration for the fans and audience, according to the Mankatha actor.

Unlike his elder brother Venkat Prabhu, who got married at the of 26, Premgi got married at the age of 45 in June 2024. He tied the knot with Indu and says he is in a happy state of mind personally and professionally now.

“I was low after my mom passed away and then I fell in love. It’s been good and now I’m really looking forward to the GOAT celebrations on September 5,” he signs off.