Will Thalapathy Vijay upset the political apple carts of Dravidian giants DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu?

As 50-year-old Kollywood action hero Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, also known as Vijay, prepares to declare his chief ministerial candidature for Tamil Nadu later this month, a central question arises in the state's already crowded political landscape: Can he succeed in creating a credible alternative to the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK, where many others have failed?

Ever since Matinee idol M.G. Ramachandran, or MGR, founded AIADMK as the principal adversary to the DMK in the 1970s, several others from Kollywood have made numerous attempts in the last 50 years to develop a formation that would dismantle the long-standing bipolar system involving the Dravidian parties, which find mentors in social reformers Periyar E V Ramaswamy and C N Annadurai.

Vijay is all set to retire from cinema after the release of the action thriller G.O.A.T, which is scheduled to hit theatres in the middle of September. By the end of the month, he will hold the first state conference of his political outfit, Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), at Vikravandi in Vizhupuram district and declare the party's readiness to emerge as a leading player in the 2026 assembly election scene.

Bussy N Anand, the general secretary of the fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, is emphatic about using this opportunity to declare Vijay the future chief minister of the state. He thinks Vijay can take power by defeating the main Dravidian parties and the K Annamalai-led crazy BJP state unit.

The actor, who chose not to participate in the parliamentary polls held in April and May, recently unveiled his party's song and flag. Although Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party objected to using its party symbol, the elephant, in the TVK flag, Vijay is now satisfied with the legal opinion that there will not be any court intervention, as the flag incorporates many other symbols. Fan groups across the state are now transforming into party units, and new members are being recruited on a large scale.

Vijay joins a long list of actors who have entered politics in Tamil Nadu, starting with MGR and J Jayalalithaa, and then, Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, and Kamal Haasan. While the first two found success in politics as they did on the silver screen, the last three couldn't achieve much success, although Vijayakanth briefly influenced the politics in the state. Superstar Rajinikanth did not enter politics, citing his ill health after promising to launch a party and contest the 2021 elections.

MGR had a long history in politics, initially in Congress and then in the DMK before starting his party. He was also known for being a "friend of the poor." Jayalalithaa won over Tamil hearts only as his successor who could continue his pro-poor activities. Vijayakant was also involved in philanthropy on a large scale and led many agitations from the front, raising key socio-political issues.

In a state where DMK and AIADMK, the Dravidian majors who have alternately ruled the state since 1967, control over 75% of the vote share, Vijay's political plunge is audacious because no actor could repeat the MGR magic in the last half a century.

Besides taking on seniors like Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Vijay will fight for space with relatively young leaders such as Udhayanidhi Stalin and Annamalai.

Political observers pointed out that Vijay's party, TVK, is an untested force, and he is an "unknown person" regarding his stand on critical socio-political issues. His speech lacked ideological or political leanings even after launching the party flag. In Tamil Nadu, those attributes are crucial.

According to C Lakshmanan, a former Madras Institute of Development Studies faculty member, breaking the Dravidian fort will not be easy.

``The BJP made the most recent attempt, forming a coalition for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. However, the coalition won no seats despite receiving 18.27% of the votes and displacing the AIADMK from second place in 12 of the 39 constituencies,'' he pointed out.

Politicians and observers hold differing opinions about TVK's impact on the existing parties' votes. Some believe Vijay's popularity will affect all major parties, while others argue that he must take an anti-establishment stand for now. This could lead to a split in the anti-DMK vote, potentially benefiting the ruling party.

Some others say it would be a game-changer if Vijay decides to align with one of the major Dravidian parties, similar to K. Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena Party's alliance with the Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh.

The DMK, currently in power in the state, has stable leadership under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. His son, Udhayanidhi, plans to take over the party leadership. On the other hand, the AIADMK has also stabilised after a period of turmoil, with former chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in control. He effectively managed internal conflicts and secured the party's core and distinctive election symbol.

Those who predict a bright political future for Vijay said he is widely popular among his fan base in and outside Tamil Nadu despite not having the typical movie star appearance.

He has significantly influenced the Tamil film industry and has appeared in over 65 films in a career spanning just over three decades. Vijay is highly successful commercially, with several films ranking among the highest-grossing Tamil blockbusters. As one of the highest-paid actors in India, his down-to-earth off-screen personality, philanthropy, unwavering discipline, and dedication to the craft have earned him many admirers. He is known as "Thalapathy," or the commander to his fans.

However, critics have their reasons for countering these arguments.

"Politics differs from his action movies, where the hero takes on numerous enemies and emerges victorious. Politics is a different ball game, and Vijay is a newcomer," said M Thiruvengadam, a leftist political activist based in Chennai.

"Vijay lacks strong political ties leaders like MGR had with the public. Movie stars with a large following often have fan clubs and significant financial resources. They believe their film roles naturally position them as influential political figures who can shape historical narratives. In the case of Vijay, he has not shown any interest in political affairs, struggles, and conflicts in all these years,'' said Nagercoil-based social activist SP Udayakumar.

Vijay will likely contest the assembly from either Nagapattinam or Thoothukudi, both coastal towns. Vijay's party tested the people's pulse by contesting 169 seats in the 2021 local body polls. The party won 115 seats. However, local body elections cannot indicate what may happen in a state election.