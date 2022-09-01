Thiruchitrambalam box office: Dhanush's film enters 100cr club, emerges as actor's biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu

Dhanush’s latest Tamil release Thiruchitrambalam has struck gold at the box office. The film, directed by Mithran Jawahar, has emerged as the biggest grosser in Dhanush’s career with over ₹100 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. As per trade sources, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Dhanush’s Karnan, to emerge as the top grosser. (Also Read | Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush is effortless, Nithya Menen is phenomenal)

The film features Dhanush in the role of a food delivery boy. Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, Prakash Raj, Bharathiraja and Priya Bhavani Shankar are also part of the film. This is the fourth project together for Mithran and Dhanush. The duo has so far worked together in films such as Kutty, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Uttama Puthiran.

Trade analyst Trinath told Hindustan Times that the film has grossed over ₹100 crore in Tamil Nadu. “Thiruchitrambalam has emerged as the biggest grossing film in Dhanush’s career in Tamil Nadu. It has surpassed Karnan to reach the spot. The film has breached the ₹100 crore club and is still running to packed houses in the third week since its release,” Trinath said.

Dhanush was last seen playing a no-nonsense assassin in the Netflix film The Grayman. He is currently shooting for his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The Telugu version of the movie has been titled, Sir.

Being directed by Venky Atluri, the film will see Dhanush in the role of a professor. The project will mark Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu industry. Samyuktha Menon has been roped in to play the leading lady while GV Prakash Kumar has been signed to compose music. The project is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment.

Dhanush also awaits the release of his Tamil film Naane Varuven, which reunited him with his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan after a decade. The two had previously worked in Tamil films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

