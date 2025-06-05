Thug Life Twitter reviews: Kamal Haasan's never-ending monologues test patience, Mani Ratnam rehashed Mirzapur, say fans

Thug Life Twitter reviews: Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Thug Life was released in theatres on Thursday. The film’s reviews on X (formerly Twitter) paint a polarising picture, with many fans loving some portions of the film, but largely criticising how the second half goes downhill. (Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi reveals if he is part of Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life amid row. Here's what actor has to say) Thug Life Twitter reviews: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in a still from the Mani Ratnam film.

Thug Life has a well-made first half

Hindustan Times reviewer Latha Srinivasan wrote on X after finishing the film’s first half, “#ThugLife internal - Brilliant interval block and really good narrative and story build up so far. Awesome work #maniratnam #kamalhaasan #simbu. Can’t wait for rest of film!”

One X user commented that Thug Life had a first half that reminded them of Nayakan or even Ran, writing, “#ThugLife Well made and decent first half which reminded me of Kurosowa's #Ran and Mani's own #Nayakan at some places. Nothing exceptional after the opening sequence but nothing to complain as well.”

Another stated that the film wasn’t ‘as bad’ as people made it out to be, “Definitely not as bad as the reviews I've been reading since morning. Pretty good gangster drama so far, in Mani Ratnam's settled style. Kamal and STR are at their best, the film had a solid start and for a change, I've enjoyed some conversational parts more than the action, being a gangster film. The negatives would be some Trisha portions and the interval block, but otherwise liking the film so far!”

One thought that Simbu stole the show and Kamal’s de-ageing was done well, “A neat gangster drama so far in Mani Ratnam style. #KamalHaasan shines while #SilambarasanTR steals the show! Kamal’s young look with de-aging and bond with young STR is. Some slow narration but good stretches too.”

Another believed that Thug Life was a ‘masterclass’, writing, “Haters,trollers,fakery, toxicity @ikamalhaasan has seen it all. Believe in you & me the common film lover who spend our own money #Thuglife is fantastic. A masterclass. Stop appreciating after 10 years do it now. Miss it not.”

Another thought that AR Rahman’s music was a major plus for the film, even if it ‘felt off’ on some portions, “Just in awe of KH's acting throughout the movie and STR has delivered brilliantly too, the young kid's expressions and the entire cast has delivered!! ARR's music is a huge strength but in some portions it felt a bit off.. 2nd half suffers from poor writing!”

Everything goes downhill in the second half

These reviews were vastly different from some others who seemed majorly disappointed in Mani and Kamal both for making a film like Thug Life. One fan requested Kamal to stop writing his own stories, “#ThugLife -Monumental Disaster. As a hardcore Aandavar fan I am again disappointed after #Indian2. Routine and boaring story. Not even one scene is good. Aandavar please stop writing your own stories and stop acting in your own stories.”

Another thought that the film was missing Mani’s trademark spark and Kamal's ‘never-ending monologues’ tests patience, “#ThugLife had potential but ends up dragging. Kamal Haasan delivers a solid performance, but his never-ending monologues wear you down. Simbu handles his part well, but even that can’t rescue the sluggish, flat second half. The trademark Mani Ratnam spark? Nowhere to be found.”

One thought that despite Kamal and Simbu’s acting, the film was a let down, “#ThugLife - Predictable first half turns into a half baked second half. Kamal at his best as a performer. STR did a decent role but nailed in climax action sequence. A.R.R bgm & songs pure saviour of the film. Mani saab direction la something creepy happened. overall - OK.”

A frustrated fan even called Thug Life a rehash of Mirzapur and Paatal Lok, “At the end of first half, felt the movie is a rehash & a simpler form of Mirzapur & Paatalok series.. Kamal & STR chemistry is the only thing that holds the film to some extent. #Thuglife.”

One X user summed up the film, writing, “#ThugLife : The Film Begins with a Gripping Setup, but it quickly devolves into a Cliched Revenge Tale with Zero Surprises.#KamalHaasan and #SilambarasanTR was Good, but Trisha’s character felt Underwritten and largely Unnecessary. Overall, a Disappointing Experience.”

Thug Life also stars Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj.