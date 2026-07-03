Trisha Krishnan calls out apparel brand for clothes reeking of body odour: ‘3rd time in a row’

Actor Trisha Krishnan seemed to have had a bad shopping experience recently. Calling out the apparel brand Zara publicly on her Instagram Stories, she stated that they sent her clothes that ‘reek’ for the third time in a row. The brand has not publicly responded to her at the time of writing.

Trisha Krishnan claims she was sent stinky clothes

Trisha Krishnan seems to have had a bad shopping experience recently.

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On Friday, Trisha took to her Instagram Stories to publicly call out Zara. Without revealing details of what she had ordered, she claimed to have been sent clothes reeking of body odour for three times now. The actor asked them to smell before packing the clothes, writing, “Errrr dear @zara @zaracare Just a humble request.Pls make sure your clothes don't reek of body odour (not even mild) the next time we're placing home deliveries. 3rd time in a row. And pretty darn disgusting. Smell it before you pack it atleast.”

Trisha Krishnan publicly called out Zara.

On perimenopause and people-pleasing

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Trisha reflected on peri-menopause and how it doesn’t make you want to please people. She re-shared a note that read: “I once heard a doctor explain that perimenopause is when your people-pleasing hormones fade away and your IDGAF hormones take over and I couldn't have said it better myself.” She re-posted it with a sticker that read ‘fact’ seemingly agreeing with the take. Trisha, who turned 43 this year, also celebrated her mom Uma Ganapathy’s 70th birthday recently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Trisha reflected on peri-menopause and how it doesn’t make you want to please people. She re-shared a note that read: “I once heard a doctor explain that perimenopause is when your people-pleasing hormones fade away and your IDGAF hormones take over and I couldn't have said it better myself.” She re-posted it with a sticker that read ‘fact’ seemingly agreeing with the take. Trisha, who turned 43 this year, also celebrated her mom Uma Ganapathy’s 70th birthday recently. {{/usCountry}}

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Trisha Krishnan on perimenopause.

Trisha Krishnan in the news

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Trisha has been the centre of all attention lately over her rumoured relationship with Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor, Vijay. The two made news the last few years whenever she posted cosy pictures of them together on his birthday. However, news broke in February that the actor-politician’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce. This made their decision to attend a wedding together in March in matching outfits all the more controversial.

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Wishing Vijay on his birthday this year, Trisha wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD (heart and evil eye emojis) 00.00 (sparkle emoji).” She posted a picture of her gazing lovingly at Vijay. In front of them are five birthday cakes, including three tiramisu, that were widely decoded by fans on social media. She also seemed to hint with her caption that Vijay rang in his birthday at midnight with her.

Trisha was last seen in RJ Balaji’s Karuppu with Suriya as her co-star. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide and was a success.