Trisha Krishnan celebrates being Vijay, Suriya, Ajith Kumar's co-star in their highest grossers: ‘The common factor’

Actor Trisha Krishnan truly seems to be having the best May ever. Apart from turning 43 earlier this month, the actor is also celebrating the success of her latest release, Karuppu. On Sunday, she remarked on how she’s the ‘common factor’ in Vijay, Suriya and Ajith Kumar’s highest-grossers. (Also Read: Suriya gets candid about Karuppu's financial troubles, sequel buzz at success meet as film grosses ₹200 crore worldwide)

Trisha Krishnan on being part of highest-grossers

Trisha Krishnan and Suriya play the leads in RJ Balaji's Karuppu.

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Vijay, Suriya, and Ajith are considered three of the top stars in Tamil cinema, and Trisha celebrated being part of their highest-grossing films. In 2023, she starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which collected ₹605.90 crore worldwide and is Vijay’s highest-grossing film. In 2025, she starred in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, which grossed ₹248.25 crore worldwide and is his highest-grossing film to date. And now, as RJ Balaji’s Suriya-starrer grosses ₹200 crore worldwide, it’s Suriya’s highest-grosser to date.

On Sunday, Trisha re-shared a fan post on her Instagram stories. Featuring pictures of Trisha with Vijay, Ajith and Suriya from Leo, GBU and Karuppu, the post read, “Vijay's Highest Grosser (Leo), Ajith's Highest Grosser (GBU), Surya's Highest Grosser (Karuppu). The Common Factor!!” Executive producer Aditi Ravindranath posted it on her Instagram stories, writing, “One & only (crown, blast and sparkle is) @trishakrishnan (heart and bouquet emojis).” Trisha re-shared the post with a heart emoji.

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Trisha celebrates being Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya's co-star in Leo, GBU and Karuppu.

{{^usCountry}} This comes days after Trisha posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the shooting of Karuppu, writing, “My magical May said, one more for the win. Just God things.” Earlier in the month, she had attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Posting pictures of her look, she wrote, “The love is always louder.” Before her birthday on May 4, she wrote, “May(me) season has officially begun.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes days after Trisha posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the shooting of Karuppu, writing, “My magical May said, one more for the win. Just God things.” Earlier in the month, she had attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Posting pictures of her look, she wrote, “The love is always louder.” Before her birthday on May 4, she wrote, “May(me) season has officially begun.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Karuppu

Directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar, Karuppu is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. It stars Suriya, Trisha, and Balaji in lead roles, along with Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Supreeth Reddy. The film tells the story of guardian deity Karrupuswamy posing as Advocate Saravanan to fix a corrupt court system.

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Karuppu received mixed reviews upon release but has performed well at the box office. The film was released on May 15, rather than its intended May 14 release date, due to financial issues. Since then, the film has received love online and at the theatres, grossing over ₹200 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen how it’ll fare in the coming days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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