In 2008, just a few years after Dhanush debuted in Kollywood, Vadivelu walked out of the film he was shooting, Padikkadhavan. It made news back then, with many wondering if it was just ‘creative differences’ or something more. Dhanush and Vadivelu never starred in a film together, which only fuelled these rumours. Now 18 years later, the duo will share the screen in the yet-to-be-titled D 56.

Vadivelu talks about ‘misunderstandings’ coming in the way of working with Dhanush

Dhanush's D 56 with SJ Suryah, Preity Mukundhan, Vadivelu, and others was launched on Friday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

D 56 was launched with a grand ceremony in Madurai on Friday. Speaking at the launch, Vadivelu acknowledged that he and Dhanush had never worked together. “After such a long gap, I got the opportunity to work with Dhanush. You might ask why there was such a gap and why we didn’t collaborate,” he said, adding, “It’s because some forces caused misunderstandings. They lit the fuse, they ignited a spark that set things ablaze. They threw a burning torch right between us.”

He then joked that the pooja event looked like a ‘maanaadu’ (public gathering), further fuelling rumours of Dhanush’s political entry. “I didn’t know Dhanush had this many fans. Your blessings are always needed. I am truly overwhelmed by your response. The pooja for Dhanush’s film itself looks like a maanaadu. I can’t even count the cars and the people in the crowd,” said Vadivelu as Dhanush smiled. However, it was clarified that D 56 is not a political film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhanush did not talk much at the launch, stating, “This pooja is happening today with the belief in God in the background and the people in front of me. I don’t want to talk much today. I hope everyone feasts on the keda virundhu (traditional communal meal with mutton) and goes home safely. We’ll meet soon at the Om audio launch.” When Vadivelu walked out of Dhanush film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanush did not talk much at the launch, stating, “This pooja is happening today with the belief in God in the background and the people in front of me. I don’t want to talk much today. I hope everyone feasts on the keda virundhu (traditional communal meal with mutton) and goes home safely. We’ll meet soon at the Om audio launch.” When Vadivelu walked out of Dhanush film {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Vadivelu was cast for Dhanush’s film Padikkadhavan, directed by Suraj. However, he shot only for two days in 2008 before walking out of the project. Rumours floated about everything from creative differences and ego clashes to an on-set argument that was the boiling point. Vivek replaced Vadivelu in the film, which was eventually released in 2009. The film’s team never confirmed what really happened.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

D 56 is directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu of Lubber Pandhu-fame. It stars Dhanush and Vadivelu alongside Preity Mukundhan, Vijay Kumar and SJ Suryah. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the film’s music. Sithara Entertainments and Primark Productions are producing it. Dhanush also has Om and Thamizh Murugan lined up.