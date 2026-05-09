Venkat Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Sibi Sathyaraj root for C Joseph Vijay as uncertainty continues in TN: ‘CM Thalapathy’

Despite sweeping the polls in the Tamil Nadu elections, Tamil superstar Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) struggled to prove a majority to TN governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Even as the question of when Vijay will resume his position as the next Chief Minister looms over the state, his Kollywood colleagues such as Venkat Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar and Sibi Sathyaraj are rooting for him. (Also Read: Vijay's bodyguard posts about ‘hard battles’ amid Tamil Nadu government formation struggles)

Is Vijay close to becoming Chief Minister?

Venkat Prabhu and Vijay on the sets of The GOAT.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The events after the TN election results announcement on May 4 are ones that will give any Vijay film a run for its money. What started as TVK in a post-election alliance with Congress, struggling to prove an 118 majority, soon turned into confusion and chaos.

The latest being accusations of forgery and misinformation flying around by TTV Dhinakaran, the General Secretary of the AMMK party, even as TVK posts a video to prove that AMMK MLA Kamaraj had signed the papers they submitted to the governor.

Amid all this, news spread that TVK has secured a majority, leading to premature celebration by fans and celebrities alike.

Kollywood celebrities cheer for Vijay

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, who thinks of Vijay as her ‘thambi’ (younger brother), posted a picture from one of his rallies, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “C. Joseph Vijay ennum naan (clapping and thumbs-up emojis) Vaazhthukkal Mudhal amaichar avargale. (I, C Joseph Vijay. Congratulations, Chief Minister) #Vijay #chiefminister @actorvijay.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, who thinks of Vijay as her ‘thambi’ (younger brother), posted a picture from one of his rallies, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “C. Joseph Vijay ennum naan (clapping and thumbs-up emojis) Vaazhthukkal Mudhal amaichar avargale. (I, C Joseph Vijay. Congratulations, Chief Minister) #Vijay #chiefminister @actorvijay.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On May 6, when news broke of the trials being faced by TVK and Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, who directed the actor’s 2024 film The GOAT, wrote in Tamil, “God tests the good ones, but He won't abandon them!!! Only good things will happen.. Let's stay confident.” He re-shared that post on X, writing, “I, C Joseph Vijay (fire emojis).” Both Khushbu and Venkat refer to the oath taken by the CM while resuming charge.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Writer-filmmaker Ajay R Gnanamuthu wrote, “Can’t wait to see thalaivan swearing in (fire and heart eye emojis) #CM @TVKVijayHQ.” Actor Sibi Sathyaraj, aka Sibiraj, wrote, “Congratulations once again to our Honourable Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay Anna on winning the final battle. His historic victory is a true lesson in how a person must remain resilient during times of adversity and stay committed to one’s principles despite all the obstacles that come his way. This is not just political success, but the people’s mandate for a new path and new hope for Tamil Nadu.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It remains to be seen if Vijay and TVK will be able to prove a majority and resume power soon. TVK won 108 seats in the election and needs 118 to prove a majority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON