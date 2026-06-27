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Veteran Tamil actor-director K Bhagyaraj dies at 73 in Chennai

Tamil film industry mourns the loss of K Bhagyaraj, a celebrated actor and director who died at 73 after a heart attack. 

Jun 27, 2026 11:25 am IST
By Vibha Maru
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Popular actor and director K Bhagyaraj died in Chennai on Saturday. As per ANI, Bhagyaraj's death was confirmed by Apollo Hospital. According to a report by India Today, Bhagyaraj suffered a heart attack and passed away. He was 73 years old. More details regarding his funeral and last rites are awaited.

K Bhagyaraj dies at 73.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj. Bhagyaraj was active in public life and, in fact, was seen attending actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa just a few days ago.

Bhagyaraj's career

Born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, Bhagyaraj began his journey in the film industry as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja before carving out a successful career of his own.

He first played small supporting roles in films such as 16 Vayathinile (1977) and Sigappu Rojakkal (1978). He then assisted Bharathiraja on two films—16 Vayathinile and Kizhakke Pogum Rail—and wrote scripts for Bharathiraja's films Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978) and Tik Tik Tik (1981). He made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979. He also made his debut as a leading man in Bharathiraja's Puthiya Vaarpugal.

He later played supporting roles in Mr. Bechara (1996), which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, and Papa the Great (2000), alongside Krishna Kumar, Nagma, and Satya Prakash.

 
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