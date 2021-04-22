Vetrimaaran’s film with Soori, Vijay Sethupathi titled Viduthalai, see posters

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s upcoming Tamil film starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi has been titled Viduthalai, it was announced Thursday. Along with the title, the first-look posters were also unveiled.

Going by the posters, it can be understood that Soori plays a cop while Vijay Sethupathi is seen as someone in handcuffs. The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vetrimaaran with both Soori and Vijay Sethupathi.

It is believed that the film is based on a novel called Ajnabee. The film will also feature veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja in a pivotal role.

In a recent media interaction, Soori said that he agreed to be a part of the project after hearing just one line of story from Vetrimaaran. “It’s every actor’s dream to work with Vetri sir. When he called and told me he has this story which he’d like to make with me, I didn’t even think for a minute to give my nod.”

Soori didn’t divulge any details regarding the film’s genre but he confirmed that he will be seen in a very different character.

It’s after completing work on this project, Vetrimaaran will begin shooting for his next project with Suriya, which has been titled Vaadivasal. Written by CS Chellappa, it is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured.

Vaadivasal will be produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush. However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project Aruvaa with director Hari.