Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara pose with twins Uyir and Ulagam at home during Pongal celebration, fans react

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan posted a glimpse of his family during their Pongal celebrations at home. It's his first Pongal as a father after welcoming twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam with his wife, actor Nayanthara. In his latest photo, the couple posed with their sons whose faces were concealed with stickers. Also read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan deliver new year cheer to underprivileged children

Vignesh wrote, “Pongalooooo Pongal (emojis) Wishing all the happiness in this world to you and all your loved ones!" He used several hashtags such as ‘happy Pongal’, ‘Uyir’ and ‘Ulagam.’ In the photo, Nayanthara wore a floral printed saree and sported sindoor. She held Vignesh with one hand.

Vignesh, on the other hand, sported a blue shirt with beige pants. He held the little ones in matching white dungarees. In the background, a portrait photo of Lord Shiva with Parvati and their son can be seen. The couple is yet to reveal the face of their sons.

Reacting to their new family photo, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Love and cutest fam (imly).” “God bless your sweet family,” added another one. Many also requested Vignesh to reveal the full face of their twins. “We are waiting to see the cuties,” commented someone else.

On the weekend, Vignesh visited the Sabarimala temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Sharing photos of himself wearing a shirt and mundu at the temple, Vignesh wrote in a post, “Hearty Pongal wishes to each and everyone of you! All the way from Sabari Malai! With Aiyyappan’s blessings…"

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in Chennai last year in June, after dating for years. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Rajinikanth, and composer AR Rahman among others attended the wedding. Later in October, of the same year, they welcomed twin babies into their family, via surrogacy.

In 2022, Vignesh directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which featured Nayanthara, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead roles. He recently produced the horror film Connect. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film starred Nayanthara with Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher and Vinay Rai among others. It marked the second collaboration of Saravanan with Nayanthara, after the success of Maya.

