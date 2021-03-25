Vignesh Shivan sparks engagement rumours with girlfriend Nayanthara as he shares cryptic photo

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who has been dating actor Nayanthara for the last few years, has hinted at being engaged to her in his latest Instagram post. However, neither of them have made the news official yet.

Vignesh and Nayanthara worked together for the first time in the former’s Tamil action comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

It was while working on this project that Vignesh and Nayanthara started dating each other. They have been living together since then.

In his latest Instagram post, Vignesh shared a picture in which all one can see is a ring on Nayanthara’s hand, as it was placed on his chest. The post was captioned in Tamil: "Viralodu uyir kooda korthu...."

Vignesh is currently busy with the shoot of the upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Tipped to be a rip-roaring romantic comedy, the project will mark the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Even though both of them were a part of last year’s critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have any scenes together. Nayanthara is also part of the project.

Also see: Tiger Shroff posts shirtless photo as he feels the summer heat, sister Krishna says ‘any excuse to take it off’

The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

This will be Vignesh’s fourth outing as a director. He had recently directed a segment in Netflix India’s upcoming Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. Vignesh’s short in the anthology explored same-gender love and featured Anjali and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles.