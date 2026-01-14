Vijay asks CBI to defer questioning in Karur stampede case due to Jana Nayagan release, TVK alleges 'lapses' in probe

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has alleged there are several lapses in the Karur stampede case, in which their leader, actor-politician Vijay, is under investigation. Officials from the party also stated that Vijay has urged the CBI, investigating the case, to defer questioning him further to next week, due to the Pongal festival and the upcoming release of his final film, Jana Nayagan. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is being questioned by the CBI. (HT_PRINT)

Vijay requests for deferred questioning TVK general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, who returned to Chennai after being questioned by the CBI at its headquarters in Delhi, said the premier investigative agency will question Vijay again. "He (Vijay) appeared before the CBI as a witness in the Karur stampede case on January 12. He requested that the enquiry be held after Pongal in view of the festival and also his film release. He would be informed about the next date for the enquiry," Nirmal Kumar told reporters.

Jana Nayagan release drama Pongal, a harvest festival celebrated across Tamil Nadu, is celebrated on January 14. Vijay’s film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to release on January 9, but has been stuck due to a delay in certification by the CBFC. The film’s makers have moved the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court stayed its certification, keeping the film in limbo for two weeks. The film is meant to be Vijay’s final as a lead actor before he takes the full-fledged plunge into politics with TVK ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections this year.

The TVK chief had arrived from New Delhi this afternoon after being interrogated for nearly six hours at the CBI headquarters over the September 27 incident that occurred during the TVK rally addressed by Vijay last year.

TVK claims there are lapses in the investigation, which may be politically influenced. "As we have been saying, there are several lapses in the case. While the Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed 607 policemen were present on duty during the Karur incident, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham said that there were 500 policemen at that time. When there is a discrepancy in the number, imagine the real situation," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the legal battle over Jana Nayagan’s release continues. The production house behind the film has now approached the Supreme Court, with a hearing scheduled for January 19. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.

(With PTI inputs)