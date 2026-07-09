Vijay’s Jana Nayagan gets A certificate from CBFC after 7-month-delay, eyes July 24 release

Jana Nayagan has finally got a release date! The film, which was intially set for a January release on the occasion of Pongal, is now eyeing a release later this month. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's highly anticipated final film has finally been granted an 'A' certificate by the CBFC, industry sources said on Thursday.

Jana Nayagan gets A certificate

A still of Vijay from Jana Nayagan,

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An A (Adults only) certification means that the film will be restricted to adult audiences (18+) due to its content, which may include strong violence, sexual content, or offensive language.

The H Vinoth directorial has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after it was sent to the revising committee days before its intended January release. The film received its censor certificate after a protracted seven-month battle.

A source from the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors' Association said the film will likely be screened in about 1,000 theatres in Tamil Nadu from July 24. Jana Nayagan is produced by KVN Productions. Originally slated for a January 9 2026 release ahead of Pongal, the film was submitted to the CBFC on December 19, 2025.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to reports, after the makers implemented modifications suggested by the examining committee, the film was initially considered suitable for a 'U/A' certificate. However, the process stalled when a committee member raised an internal objection, claiming certain portions could hurt public sentiments. The 7-month-long delay of Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, after the makers implemented modifications suggested by the examining committee, the film was initially considered suitable for a 'U/A' certificate. However, the process stalled when a committee member raised an internal objection, claiming certain portions could hurt public sentiments. The 7-month-long delay of Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

Read More

When the production house did not receive the CBFC certification days before Jana Nayagan’s January 9 release, they approached the courts. It was revealed that the film was first submitted on December 19, 2025, but they were asked to make changes. When it was resubmitted in January, they claimed to have never heard back. The CBFC claimed in court that it was sent to the revising committee after a member of the examining committee filed a complaint.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In April, several scenes from Jana Nayagan were leaked online amid the long tussle to release it in theatres. HD prints of the full film were uploaded to piracy sites. The leak, which came just before Vijay’s entry into politics with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, rattled the Tamil film industry. The police have made 9 arrests in the case so far. The film also stars actors Vijay, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju.

Vijay has since contested and won the Tamil Nadu elections, taking charge as the chief minister in May. His Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party won the cycle of Dravidian parties, which have historically won elections there.