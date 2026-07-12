Vijay's Jana Nayagan to release uncut ‘as it was meant to be’ in this country after CBFC makes cuts, rates it A in India

Actor and chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is finally hitting screens after a 7-month delay. The H Vinoth-directed film received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after cuts and modifications were made. Amid this, an uncut version of the film will be released in another country.

Jana Nayagan uncut to be released in the UK

Vijay plays the lead role in H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan, which is touted to be his final film.

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Ahimsa Entertainment, the distributor of Jana Nayagan in the UK, revealed on Sunday that the Vijay-starrer has been rated 15+ with no modifications or cuts. “THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY,” wrote the distributor while making the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), adding, “#JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24 — uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time.”

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{{^usCountry}} The words ‘uncut’ and ‘as it was meant to be seen’ did not go unnoticed by fans, who commented with GIFs of Vijay cheering or pumping his fist in the air. Others hoped they could watch the uncut version too, if not in theatres, then on OTT later on. Meanwhile, production house, KVN Productions, confirmed on Saturday that the film was certified A, writing, “See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA.” Initially, the production house told the court that they were verbally promised a UA 16+ certificate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The words ‘uncut’ and ‘as it was meant to be seen’ did not go unnoticed by fans, who commented with GIFs of Vijay cheering or pumping his fist in the air. Others hoped they could watch the uncut version too, if not in theatres, then on OTT later on. Meanwhile, production house, KVN Productions, confirmed on Saturday that the film was certified A, writing, “See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA.” Initially, the production house told the court that they were verbally promised a UA 16+ certificate. {{/usCountry}}

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Cuts and modifications by the CBFC

Jana Nayagan had a long journey to finally hit the screens on July 24. Initially scheduled for release in January before the Tamil Nadu elections, the film’s release was delayed due to certification issues. A member of the examining committee filed a complaint, and it was sent to the revising committee. It took 7 months for the film to be cleared for release with an A certificate despite the makers approaching courts and finding no relief.

An India Today report claims that the CBFC asked the makers to remove any references to TVK (an allusion to Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) from the film. Vijay’s character is reportedly named Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, shortened to TVK, which is now expected to be changed. Audio and visual changes were also made to the film, including dialogues about Ambedkar, Om and New India. Other changes were also made to some scenes, names and cuss words.

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Jana Nayagan also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde. It is touted as an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s Balakrishna and Sreeleela-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. Given that the film is releasing after Vijay won the elections, it is expected to show ‘The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay’ instead of the usual Thalapathy Vijay title card.