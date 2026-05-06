Vijay pays final respects to producer RB Choudary, consoles heartbroken son Jiiva with a hug

Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary died in a car accident in Udaipur on Tuesday. Several actors from the Tamil film industry reacted in shock and paid their condolences on his demise. TVK Chief Vijay, who scripted a landmark win for his party in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, arrived to pay his final tribute. RB Choudary was instrumental in shaping Vijay's career in the Tamil film industry. His funeral is taking place in Chennai today, May 6. (Also read: Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary dies in car accident, Rajinikanth says he is in ‘great shock and immense sorrow’)

Vijay pays his last respects

Vijay paid his final tribute to producer RB Choudary.

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In videos and pictures that were posted on X by Vijay's fan accounts, the actor and politician was seen placing a huge garland on the producer's mortal remains, which was placed in a glass casket. He looked visibly shaken and then went on to hug the producer's youngest son, Jiiva, who broke down in tears.

Vijay's association with the late producer

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{{^usCountry}} RB Choudary played a big role in Vijay's career as an actor. In the late 1990s, the actor did not see much success in his films, and delivered a string of flops. It was the 1996 release, Poove Unakkaga, produced by Choudary, that turned the tide for him. The romantic comedy directed by Vikraman became the first major breakthrough in Vijay's career. It ran for over 270 days in theatres across Tamil Nadu and was remade into several other languages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RB Choudary played a big role in Vijay's career as an actor. In the late 1990s, the actor did not see much success in his films, and delivered a string of flops. It was the 1996 release, Poove Unakkaga, produced by Choudary, that turned the tide for him. The romantic comedy directed by Vikraman became the first major breakthrough in Vijay's career. It ran for over 270 days in theatres across Tamil Nadu and was remade into several other languages. {{/usCountry}}

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RB Choudary was the founder of Super Good Films and played a pivotal role in shaping several successful careers. Some of his produced films are Cheran Pandian, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Jilla, and Godfather, among others. His most recent venture was the Vadivelu-Fahadh Faasil starrer Maareesan.

Not only Vijay, but several film personalities also arrived to pay their final respects, including Chiyaan Vikram, Suriya, Mammootty and others. Many stars also paid tribute via social media. Chiranjeevi wrote, “Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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