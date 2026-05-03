Mammootty addresses mixed reviews of Patriot for the first time: ‘Form your own view’

Mahesh Narayanan’s much-hyped espionage thriller Patriot promised to bring together the ‘Big M’s’ Mammootty and Mohanlal in an exciting film, with Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara rounding up an able cast. However, unlike Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, the new Malayalam release received mixed reviews online. (Also read: Patriot Twitter reviews: Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil film called wasted opportunity; Mohanlal fans disappointed) Mammootty and Mohanlal reunited in this action thriller.

What Mammootty said Now, Mammootty has addressed the polarising response for the first time at an event in Dubai. He said, "We are living in an era where privacy is increasingly lost, and the film Patriot addresses this relevant subject,” he said.

He went on to add, “There will be different views—good, bad, partly good, mostly good. Everyone is free to express their opinion as they feel. Some of you may have heard such opinions before coming here. Whatever it is, you will form your own view, and that is what matters. Films are made with the intention of being enjoyed by all.”

About Patriot The story revolves around a retired JAG officer, portrayed by Mammootty, who is wrongfully framed for espionage. Determined to clear his name and protect the nation, he embarks on a covert mission. Joining him in this high-stakes operation is Mohanlal, playing a battle-hardened armed forces operative. Tension rises as Fahadh Faasil’s character appears deeply concerned about the two joining forces, hinting at a complex narrative filled with power struggles and intrigue.

Patriot marks the collaboration between actors Mammootty and Mohanlal together after 13 years since Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty (2013). In a press meet prior to release, Mammootty had said, “This film is made for Malayalis. While we hope it may eventually find an audience outside Kerala, the primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala, whose cinematic tastes have evolved significantly over the years. This is not a pan-India film… Patriot will be a game-changer. It will set a new standard, and hopefully, open the doors for more big-budget films in Malayalam cinema.”