Vijay Sethupathi apologises over son Surya's video row: ‘Might have been done unknowingly’

Vijay Sethupathi says sorry

Vijay Sethupathi spoke about the video publicly at the premiere of Surya’s debut film, Phoenix, recently. As reported by India Glitz, at the film’s premiere, Vijay extended his gratitude to the team of the film. He also thanked the audience who attended the event. Following which, several reporters asked him about reports stating that the actor had pressured individuals to take down online videos related to his son.

Vijay didn’t try to escape the topic and gave a clarification to the reporters. He said, “If something like that happened, it might have been done unknowingly or by someone else. I sincerely apologise if anyone was hurt or misunderstood the intention.”

In another video, Vijay was seen shaking hands with and hugging his son after the screening, and congratulating director Anal Arasu.

About Phoenix

Vijay Sethupathi’s son, Surya Sethupathi, has entered the acting world with Phoenix. Directed by action choreographer-turned-filmmaker Anl Arasu, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Phoenix tells the story of a young wrestler struggling to fight against power-hungry people. Abhinakshathra, J Vignesh, Sampath Raj, Devadarshini, and others play key roles. Produced by Rajalakshmy Anl Arasu under the AK Braveman Picturess banner, the film was released on July 4, alongside Siddharth’s 3BHK.

Vijay’s upcoming work

When it comes to Vijay Sethupathi, he was most recently seen in Ace. He will soon be seen in Pandiraj’s comedy film Thalaivan Thalaivii, which will be released in theatres on 25 July. He also stars in Mysskin’s Train, which is currently in post-production.