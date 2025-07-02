'I weighed 120 kg before the film': Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya opens up about his 1.5-year transformation for Phoenix

Surya Sethupathi, son of acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi, is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming sports action drama Phoenix, directed by Anl Arasu. Ahead of the film’s release, Surya spoke to Zoom about his dramatic physical transformation for the role. The debutant revealed that he weighed around 120 kilograms before starting work on Phoenix, and it took him a year and a half to achieve the required fitness level. Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya talks about his 1.5-year transformation for his acting debut in Phoenix.

Surya on his weight loss for Phoenix

"Before the movie started, I weighed around 120 kg. It took me one and a half years to reduce my weight. In the process of reducing my weight, I learned MMA, which is the core of the movie," said Surya.

The journey wasn’t easy, especially in the early months. Surya admitted that the first six months were particularly challenging. He said that he had to cut down on sugar and oil, which was difficult for the debutant.

Surya on landing his debut role

Surya also revealed how his casting in Phoenix happened almost by chance, thanks to a visit to the sets of Jawan, which starred his father.

"I always had the thought of becoming an actor, but I didn’t know how to go about it. Then, one day, I went to meet my dad on the sets during the climax shoot of Jawan. That’s when Anl Arasu sir saw me. He told my dad about Phoenix and said, ‘I want to do a movie with Surya. Is that okay with you, sir?’ My dad responded, ‘That’s his decision. Let him hear the story and decide'," Surya recalled.

After listening to the narration, Surya said yes, only three days later. The actor believes that the story and the director chose him.

Phoenix also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, and Devadarshini. Produced by AK Braveman Pictures, it is slated for a July 4 theatrical release.