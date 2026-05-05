Vijay shares first statement after TVK scripts landmark victory in 2026 TN elections, responds to Narendra Modi

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 results threw a surprise for many, as actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party in the state. TVK has caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.

'The well-being of our people remains our only goal'

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay greets the crowd from his father's residence as his party leads during vote counting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab)

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On Tuesday, Vijay issued his first statement after the party’s election victory. He took to his X account to respond to PM Narendra Modi, emphasising cooperation and the administration’s top priority of public welfare.

PM Narendra Modi had shared a note on X which read, “Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people’s issues and improving their lives. Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance. The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of their people.”

In response, Vijay wrote, “Thank you, Hon'ble @PMOIndia, for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal. ​Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government’s support in this endeavor.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay also responded to Rahul Gandhi's note on his X account. He wrote, “My sincere thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes! We shall remain committed to excellence in public service, and preserving the cultural ethos of our state which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall prioritize for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay also responded to Rahul Gandhi's note on his X account. He wrote, “My sincere thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes! We shall remain committed to excellence in public service, and preserving the cultural ethos of our state which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall prioritize for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.” {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay's rise to power marks a historic moment, as Tamil Nadu will witness its first government outside the DMK and AIADMK dominance since June 1977. His victory has shattered long-held perceptions about actors struggling to transition into politics, placing Vijay among the ranks of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

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Vijay refused to form an alliance with any central or regional party before he contested his debut election, even as many around him did. Filmmaker Sundar C contested in alliance with AIADMK, while Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) joined hands with the DMK right before the election. With Vijay potentially becoming the next Chief Minister of TN, he is expected to take a step back from cinema. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be certified by the CBFC, having been delayed since January.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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