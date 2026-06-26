Vijay skips Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa; goes on 3 km drug awareness run in Chennai
Khushbu and Sundar C's daughter Avantika married Shravan Sreenivasan in Goa on Thursday evening. Vijay skipped the wedding for a marathon.
Actor-politician Khushbu and her filmmaker-actor husband Sundar C’s elder daughter Avantika married Shravan Sreenivasan in Goa on Thursday evening. Stars from across the country were in attendance at the wedding. Missing was Khushbu’s ‘thambi’ (younger brother) Vijay, who didn’t join Trisha Krishnan for the festivities.
Vijay runs 3 km marathon in Chennai
Instead of going to the wedding, minister Aadhav Arjuna revealed that Vijay woke up at 5 AM on Friday (June 26) and arrived at the venue by 6.15 AM to run the Start Run Stop Drugs anti-drug awareness run on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. He also revealed that the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and actor ran 3 km with the participants.
Videos also show Vijay dressed in a dark T-shirt and track pants, running with his sunglasses on. His security can also be seen running alongside him, trying to keep people at bay. He also posed for pictures with the participants after the run.
Trisha Krishnan attends Avantika’s wedding in Goa{{/usCountry}}
Videos also show Vijay dressed in a dark T-shirt and track pants, running with his sunglasses on. His security can also be seen running alongside him, trying to keep people at bay. He also posed for pictures with the participants after the run.
Trisha Krishnan attends Avantika’s wedding in Goa{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, on Thursday (June 25) evening, Trisha was spotted at Khushbu and Sundar’s daughter Avantika’s wedding in Goa. She wore a gold saree to the occasion and was seen sitting with Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidela, Nagarjuna and his wife, former actor Amala Akkineni, and Venkatesh and his wife, Neeraja Daggubati.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, on Thursday (June 25) evening, Trisha was spotted at Khushbu and Sundar’s daughter Avantika’s wedding in Goa. She wore a gold saree to the occasion and was seen sitting with Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidela, Nagarjuna and his wife, former actor Amala Akkineni, and Venkatesh and his wife, Neeraja Daggubati.{{/usCountry}}
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff also attended the wedding. The stars could be seen catching up and posing for pictures together. Khushbu had also invited Vijay to the wedding, apart from PM Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries.
Trisha Krishnan’s birthday wish for Vijay
Vijay turned 52 on June 22, and wishes poured in for the actor-politician from across the country. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that Trisha hadn’t wished him. Given the delay in his divorce from Sangeeta Sornalingam, some speculated that they were back together. Others wondered if things had gone south between Vijay and Trisha.
However, the next day, Trisha put all speculation to rest by posting a picture of Vijay celebrating his birthday with her. The picture shows him smiling widely as she can’t seem to take her eyes off him. They are surrounded by five cakes. Trisha also hinted that they celebrated his birthday at midnight, writing, “00.00.” She also wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD,” with heart and evil eye emojis.
“Pure gold couple, rebels,” commented her friend, producer Charmme Kaur, under the post.
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