Vijay skips Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa; goes on 3 km drug awareness run in Chennai

Actor-politician Khushbu and her filmmaker-actor husband Sundar C’s elder daughter Avantika married Shravan Sreenivasan in Goa on Thursday evening. Stars from across the country were in attendance at the wedding. Missing was Khushbu’s ‘thambi’ (younger brother) Vijay, who didn’t join Trisha Krishnan for the festivities.

Vijay runs 3 km marathon in Chennai

Vijay was spotted at a drug awareness run as Trisha Krishnan attended Avantika's wedding. (PTI)

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Instead of going to the wedding, minister Aadhav Arjuna revealed that Vijay woke up at 5 AM on Friday (June 26) and arrived at the venue by 6.15 AM to run the Start Run Stop Drugs anti-drug awareness run on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. He also revealed that the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and actor ran 3 km with the participants.

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{{^usCountry}} Videos also show Vijay dressed in a dark T-shirt and track pants, running with his sunglasses on. His security can also be seen running alongside him, trying to keep people at bay. He also posed for pictures with the participants after the run. Trisha Krishnan attends Avantika’s wedding in Goa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos also show Vijay dressed in a dark T-shirt and track pants, running with his sunglasses on. His security can also be seen running alongside him, trying to keep people at bay. He also posed for pictures with the participants after the run. Trisha Krishnan attends Avantika’s wedding in Goa {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Thursday (June 25) evening, Trisha was spotted at Khushbu and Sundar’s daughter Avantika’s wedding in Goa. She wore a gold saree to the occasion and was seen sitting with Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidela, Nagarjuna and his wife, former actor Amala Akkineni, and Venkatesh and his wife, Neeraja Daggubati. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Thursday (June 25) evening, Trisha was spotted at Khushbu and Sundar’s daughter Avantika’s wedding in Goa. She wore a gold saree to the occasion and was seen sitting with Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidela, Nagarjuna and his wife, former actor Amala Akkineni, and Venkatesh and his wife, Neeraja Daggubati. {{/usCountry}}

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Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff also attended the wedding. The stars could be seen catching up and posing for pictures together. Khushbu had also invited Vijay to the wedding, apart from PM Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries.

Trisha Krishnan’s birthday wish for Vijay

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Vijay turned 52 on June 22, and wishes poured in for the actor-politician from across the country. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that Trisha hadn’t wished him. Given the delay in his divorce from Sangeeta Sornalingam, some speculated that they were back together. Others wondered if things had gone south between Vijay and Trisha.

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However, the next day, Trisha put all speculation to rest by posting a picture of Vijay celebrating his birthday with her. The picture shows him smiling widely as she can’t seem to take her eyes off him. They are surrounded by five cakes. Trisha also hinted that they celebrated his birthday at midnight, writing, “00.00.” She also wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD,” with heart and evil eye emojis.

“Pure gold couple, rebels,” commented her friend, producer Charmme Kaur, under the post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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